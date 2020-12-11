Hope Beel Flashes Sideboob In A Scanty Black Bikini

Hope Beel was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday night. The Texas native opted for a smoking hot look as she flaunted her gym-honed curves in front of the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Hope looked drop dead gorgeous while rocking a revealing black bikini. The teeny top boasted a scooped neckline that showcased her abundant cleavage. The garment also included a daring cut which exposed some sideboob and helped to showcase her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms featured thin straps that were pulled high over her curvy hips as they wrapped around her narrow hips. The swimwear accentuated her thighs, and put the spotlight on her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Hope accessorized the look with a sheer, white shirt that she allowed to fall off of her shoulders and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

In the snap, Hope sat on the edge of a white bathtub. She had her legs apart and one hand on the tub behind her. The other was placed on the faucet. She shifted her weight to the side and arched her back as she tilted her chin upward. She also gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

She wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and spilled over both of her shoulders.

Hope’s over 1.5 million followers made short work of showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 34,000 times within the first 10 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 900 messages during that time.

“Wow I love this so much,” one follower quipped.

“This picture made me forget the TV show I was watching,” declared another.

“Too hot and beautiful,” a third comment read.

“U r everything that’s all right,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock body-baring ensembles in her online pics. She’s become notorious for flaunting her incredible legs, round booty, busty chest, and more in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently flaunted her pert posterior as she grabbed the attention of her followers in some pink bikini bottoms and a matching crop top as she hit the beach. That pic was also popular among her supporters. To date, that photo has pulled in more than 44,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.