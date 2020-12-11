NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Could Get Rudy Gobert For Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Anderson & First-Round Pick

According a recent list of hypothetical trade scenarios, the Memphis Grizzlies could acquire Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz for a package including their own starting center, Jonas Valanciunas, backup forward Kyle Anderson, and a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

As explained by Bleacher Report, the Jazz might have not enough time to evaluate the feasibility of their roster, given the later than usual start of the 2020-21 season and the fact Gobert has only one year remaining on his contract before he enters free agency. The outlet explained that the team could be dealing with a catch-22 situation, one where there is “no room to rethink the roster” if the French center refuses an extension, as well as the possibility that he could walk away for free in the summer of 2021.

After explaining that pulling off the aforementioned deal could offer a “middle ground” for Utah, the publication noted that Gobert’s contract status would give Memphis one year to see if the former Defensive Player of the Year would be a good fit alongside young stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. It was also suggested that if the Grizzlies have enough outside shooting, they could “reboot” their old “grit-and-grind” system with Gobert in the middle — a low-scoring scheme that was heavy on three-point shots and tough defense.

According to his Basketball-Reference player page, Gobert averaged 15.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and two blocks per game in the 2019-20 campaign, also sinking 69.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and playing well enough to make his first-ever All-Star Game.

Brandon Gill / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report wrote that the trade would still allow the Jazz to be “protected” in the paint, with Valanciunas teaming up with recent free-agent acquisition Derrick Favors. The outlet also predicted that Anderson could offer additional versatility at the forward positions, stressing that the transaction would also send back the first-rounder Utah traded to Memphis in last summer’s Mike Conley deal.

Last season, Valanciunas produced solid numbers for the Grizzlies, averaging 14.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 blocks and shooting 58.5 percent from the field, per the club’s Basketball-Reference page. Anderson started 28 out of 67 games at small forward but produced just 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 19.9 minutes per game.

Aside from Gobert, there have been a few other top-tier players who have been recommended as potential acquisitions that could help the Grizzlies form a “big three” alongside Morant and Jackson. In April, it was suggested that the organization could address its weakness beyond the arc by trading for Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield.