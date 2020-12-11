Martha Stewart Posts Glam New Snap, But Fans Only Focus On One Thing

Martha Stewart posted a glam new snap to her Instagram account, but it appears that her followers only focused on one thing in the image. The 79-year-old lifestyle doyenne seems to have brought back an accessory that was made popular in the 1990s, and it was all that her fans could talk about in the comments section of the post.

“Martha wearing a chocker is a vibe,” remarked one fan, who took notice of the stunning black velvet necklace with a white pearl drop at its center.

“Daaaammmmnnnn girl, that necklace tho. Are you trying to kill us here?” penned a second follower.

“Like is this from 1999? You go, Martha, everyone follows the queen’s fashion choice,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Martha wearing a chocker [sic] and me in my mom jeans and messy hair,” joked a fourth fan.

The host of HGTV’s Martha Knows Best stood in the kitchen of her Bedford, New York, home where she has filmed episodes of the series and focused on the topics of entertaining, decorating, and cooking.

She wore a slouchy tan sweater that had an interesting style detail. It had ribbing that ran vertically down what appeared to be a collar of the topper. The remainder of the garment fell just past her hips. Martha added a black shirt underneath, as the neckline was quite low.

Martha’s blond hair was blown out straight and flipped at the bottom. The back appeared to be teased up near her crown. This added the necessary height to balance out the look.

She stood behind a counter in the kitchen of her home for the casual snap where she held a freshly cut orange in her left hand. In front of her were two clear glass canisters that held various kitchen essentials necessary for making a proper cocktail, including a bottle of liquor and canned sparkling beverages.

Behind Martha was a plethora of copper cookware that appeared to be suspended from the ceiling. These pieces are some of Martha’s favorites that she has collected throughout her years in the industry. In a story published in Martha Stewart Magazine, she revealed that her collection is “all so beautiful to look at and easy to use.”

On the counter behind her were clear canisters that held oats and flour. In front of a window hung a gorgeous holiday wreath made up of tinsel branches and accented with a green bow.