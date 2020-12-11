Alexa Collins Gets Festive In Sheer Red Lingerie: ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’

Alexa Collins got into the holiday spirit while clad in sexy lingerie from a brand that she often rocks. The model and social media influencer’s December 11 update has earned a ton of attention from her 1.2 million Instagram fans.

The post included two new images that saw her in the same skimpy attire. In the first photo, Alexa was posing in front of a Christmas tree. She stood beside a window, resting her hand on the ledge and wearing a big smile on her face as she gazed into the distance. Alexa draped the opposite arm near her hip and had her chest facing toward the camera. The second image in the series captured Alexa posing in the same spot, but her body was slightly altered. She tilted her head to the side and met the lens with a sultry stare. Alexa popped her hip to the side to further accentuate her curves.

She rocked a semi-sheer red set from Lounge Underwear that showed off her fit physique. The bra had thin straps that stretched tightly over Alexa’s tanned shoulders, leaving her slender arms on full display. The garment also boasted a scooping neckline with scalloped fabric around its cups that drew attention to her cleavage. It had a thick logo band that was tight on the model’s ribcage, further accentuating her ample assets.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot and they were made from the same, semi-sheer fabric. The front rode low on Alexa’s navel, showcasing her flat tummy and bombshell curves. It had a pair of thick, silky straps that were worn high on Alexa’s hip, helping to accentuate her tiny midsection and waist. The scanty design also left her muscular legs in full view.

Alexa styled her long, blond locks with a side part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the sizzling new shot. Within a matter of minutes, the post has already accrued more than 6,300 likes and 160-plus comments. Most social media users complimented Alexa’s figure, while a few more wished her the best this holiday season.

“Great smile!! I am listening to that song as we speak,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“Beautiful awesome body and figure,” a second social media user complimented.

“The most wonderful time of the year,” another commented with the addition of a few flames.

“My god you are absolutely phenomenal!” a fourth fan exclaimed.