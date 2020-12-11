WWE Rumors: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s In-Ring Return Date Reportedly Revealed

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants another match in WWE, but his return could be some way off. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, the legendary superstar will have his long-awaited comeback match in 2022.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Johnson has teased a showdown with his real-life cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 37, which is scheduled to happen in March of next year.

The show will also be held in Tampa, Florida, which would make it a homecoming event for Johnson. Unfortunately, there are factors in place which have supposedly prevented the dream bout from coming to fruition.

For a start, Johnson reportedly wants fans in the arena, which still might not be possible come March. WrestleVotes recently revealed that officials are considering changing the date of the show to April for the sake of having fans back. However, the current uncertainty may have discouraged Johnson from participating.

Johnson expects the bout with his cousin to be a huge box office attraction, and he wants it to take place in front of a live crowd. As of this writing, however, the dream match hasn’t been brought up at backstage meetings as a possibility for 2021.

“The Great One” also has Hollywood commitments to adhere to. As The Inquisitr article highlighted, he’s been unable to compete in recent years as insurance companies and movie studios haven’t been willing to risk the A-lister getting injured and halting film productions.

The latest development noted that the showdown with Reigns is still the planned angle for 2022, and it’s likely to take place at the biggest pay-per-view of the year. Johnson will also be 49 at the time, meaning that it might be his final in-ring outing for the company.

Ringside News also stated that the situation is in Johnson’s hands. Should he decide that he can compete sooner, Vince McMahon is willing to drop all current plans for Reigns and book the showdown with Johnson.

WWE now appears to be making alternative plans for the Universal Champion. As The Inquisitr previously documented, there have supposedly been some discussions about having him face Bill Goldberg or Drew McIntyre.

At least the fight between the family members could still be on the cards, and wrestling fans should get to see Johnson in action again eventually.

The legend hasn’t competed since 2016, when he squashed Erick Rowan within seconds at the year’s “Showcase of the Immortals.” However, he arguably his some unfinished business and will want to go out on a more memorable note.