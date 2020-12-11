Holly Sonders Covers Her Nude Body In Strategically Placed Christmas Bows

Holly Sonders let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram upload on Friday morning. The former Fox Sports host stunned her adoring fans as she decided to go nearly naked in post.

In the sexy snap, Holly flaunted her insane figure as she opted for a revealing wardrobe choice. The model showed off her nude body by wearing nothing but a few strategically placed Christmas gift bows.

Her toned arms and shoulders were full exposed as she flashed her massive cleavage with two white bows stuck to her bare chest. She accessorized with a pair of small earrings, as well as a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Holly’s rock-hard abs and narrow hips were also on full display in the shot, as she rocked a red bow like a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms. Her muscular thighs were also spotlighted in the pic.

Holly stood in front of a gold backdrop. She placed one hand on her hip and pushed her weight to one side. Her thighs were apart as she held a gold star ornament in her other hand. She rolled her eyes upward and puckered her lips while posing for the camera.

Next to her was a Christmas tree filled with ornaments. She appeared to be decorating the tree as she posed naked. Behind her, a mirror showed off her round booty in the reflection.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back away from her forehead. The locks were styled in voluminous waves, which she pulled back into a ponytail behind her head.

Holly’s 429,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 2,300 times within the first 24 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages.

“You would look great under my Christmas tree,” one follower wrote.

“So pretty,” another stated.

“Your fitness game is on point…such a beautiful lady,” a third user gushed.

“That’s my kind of present!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fabulous physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy looks such as teeny lingerie, skimpy tops, bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently got the pulses of her followers racing as she glammed things up when she posed in a leopard-print blouse and a tight black pencil skirt during a shopping trip. To date, that post has raked in more than 7,300 likes and over 450 comments.