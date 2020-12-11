Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Cleavage & Toned Legs In Strapless Mini Dress

Australian model Tarsha Whitmore kicked off the weekend with a set of sizzling snaps that featured her looking sexier than ever in a strapless dress. She shared the photos on her Instagram account, and her fans appeared to love seeing her all dressed up.

Tarsha’s dress fit her body snugly. The neckline was low cut and each side came to a point near her shoulders. A seam from each point went down the front of the garment, drawing the eye to her torso. The number also had ruched seams on the sides, and the hemline cut off at the tops of her thighs. The model completed her look with a pair of black, high-heeled sandals with long straps that wrapped around her ankles.

The popular influencer wore her highlighted locks down in loose waves, and she accessorized with a thick gold necklace with a pendant that hung just above her cleavage.

Tarsha also carried a small black handbag with a gold chain strap.

In the caption, she tagged online fashion retailer Oh Polly as the makers of the dress.

Her followers appeared to enjoy seeing her glammed up, and many complimented her.

“So incredibly stunning,” wrote one admirer, adding a flame and red heart emoji.

“Amazing Beauty,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“What an angel,” a third comment read.

“You are a stunner girl Woooow,” a fourth fan added.

The update consisted of two snapshots that saw Tarsha sitting in a chair that was pulled away from a table. She appeared to be in a restaurant when the photos were taken. She faced the camera, and the images captured her entire body while she struck a couple of flirty poses.

In the first frame, Trasha held a few strands of her hair between her fingers while she gazed at the lens with a serious expression on her face. Her other hand was on her knee holding her purse. She arched her back slightly, showcasing her ample chest and hourglass figure. Her legs were crossed, giving her fans a nice look at her toned legs.

Tarsha looked away from the camera in the second photo. Sitting in a similar position, she held one hand near her shoulder while flaunting her curves.

Last month, Tarsha gave her online audience something to get excited about when she shared a photo that saw her wearing a bathing suit with a plunging neckline that showcased her impressive cleavage. the number also had high-cut legs that showed off her curvy hips.