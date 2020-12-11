Natalia Barulich Smolders In Red Satin For Christmas-Themed Post: ‘Naughty Or Nice’

Cuban-Croatian bombshell Natalia Barulich delighted her army of fans with a saucy Christmas-themed upload shared December 10 on her popular Instagram page. The brunette beauty spread holiday cheer by posing next to a lavishly decorated tree, rocking a sexy red satin outfit and bringing the heat to the app with her sizzling curves.

The 28-year-old model sizzled in a low-cut twist bra that flaunted her busty cleavage. Natalia spotlighted her chest by placing one hand on her abundant décolletage, which was framed by a set of spaghetti straps. She paired the skimpy top with a high-waist miniskirt that hugged her hourglass figure closely. The slinky number had a high slit that bared her thigh and was adorned with ruched detailing and a drawstring on one side, further emphasizing the bombshell’s curves.

The glossy fabric sported a sensuous sheen that looked tantalizing against her supple skin. Meanwhile, the rich color flattered Natalia’s dark hair and glowing tan. The smokeshow added some bling with chic silver earrings. She rocked a pale-pink manicure that flattered her festive duds. Her hairstyle was also on point, consisting of voluminous waves that tumbled over her shoulder and arm.

Natalia was snapped on a stylish white chair that gave prominence to her ensemble. She sat with her legs crossed, resting one hand on her exposed thigh. She peered into the camera with a seductive gaze and slightly parted her plump lips in a sultry expression. The pic cut off just above the knee, maintaining all of the attention on her toned core and voluptuous assets.

The model had her back to a tall, window-side Christmas tree decked with dazzling gold-and-silver ornaments, as well as a few red accents that complemented her attire. The tree top extended out of the frame, seemingly towering over the beige drapes that were pulled apart to reveal a patch of dark sky. Several other decorations were visible in the snap, including an elegant sleigh with a Santa plushie inside sporting a beautifully ornate hat.

Natalia penned a playful caption for her post wherein she asked followers whether they had been naughty or nice. She challenged her supporters to be honest in their answers and added a Santa emoji for good measure, tagging Diamond Fashion Boutique as the maker of her eye-popping outfit.

The steamy upload sent fans into a frenzy, racking up more than 245,000 likes and a little over 1,000 comments. Many of her online admirers and fellow models and influencers, such as Dajana Gudić, Kimberly Reyes, and Maja Malnar, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“Gorgeousssss,” wrote Valeria Orsini, adding a heart eyes.

“Christmas princess!” said Suzie Del Vecchio, trailed by a string of two-hearts.

“Goddess baby!!” chimed in Flavia Laos Urbina.

“Wooooow,” remarked Yanet Garcia, followed by three flames.

Paris Hilton commented a heart-eyes emoji.