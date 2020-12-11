Saffron Barker Wears Lace Bra, Incredibly Low-Cut Top & Skintight Leather Pants For Latest Fashion Post

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new snapshot of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made quite the impression on her followers with her most recent post.

The 20-year-old stunned in a bra that featured lace detailing. Over the top, Barker wore a brown top that was incredibly low-cut at the front. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. The attire featured long loose-fitted sleeves and appeared to be made out of silk material. Barker teamed the ensemble with high-waisted brown leather pants that came down to her ankles and were skintight. She opted for high heels that showed off her pedicured toes and a beige bag with white fluffy detailing. Barker painted her nails with a coat of red polish and accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a pendant. She styled her straight blond hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, posed outdoors in front of a large black door with a gold letterbox. Barker placed one hand in her pocket and gazed up to her left with her piercing blue eyes. She held her bag in front of her and sported a smirky expression.

In the tags, Barker credited the brand’s House of CB, PrettyLittleThing, Missguided, Dior, and Ego for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 108,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.8 million followers.

“This is gorgeous Saff! Love the outfit, flawless as usual,” one user wrote.

“Wow you look absolutely beautiful as always angel,” another person shared.

“Wowww you are completely the definition of perfection and that’s the truth,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow you’re beauty is literally UNREAL,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Barker has a passion for fashion and has her own clothing range with In The Style. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled a pair of silk pajamas from her latest collection. The matching set had white stars of different sizes all over. Barker went barefoot and accessorized herself with hoop earrings and rings. She sported half her hair down and tied the rest up in a ponytail. Barker was captured by an open white door that gave fans a view of a simple yet aesthetically pleasing room.