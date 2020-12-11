Kelly Ripa Jokes About Big Change To ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’

The show's been a little different recently.

Kelly Ripa joked about a big change to the format of Live With Kelly and Ryan. In a new video posted to Instagram on this week, the longtime co-host revealed a new way of kicking off the ABC morning series.

The December 10 upload began with Kelly making her way down the hallway in a stunning belted satin jumpsuit from Yves Saint Laurent, which she said was “so old.” She paired it with gold pointed toe heels.

As reported by Pure Wow, the clip cut to a look at her and Ryan Seacrest on the set where the mom of three shared how things have been shaken up at the start of the show.

To adhere to coronavirus-related regulations, Kelly and Ryan stood several feet apart next to their respective desks and didn’t appear to do the big dramatic walkout fans were used to seeing at the beginning of every episode prior to the pandemic.

Instead, Kelly stood and posed as the crew looked on and cheered as she joked about how they now have to be “placed” in position on set.

“This is how we start the show now,” Kelly said.

“Just posing?” her co-host asked as he smiled.

“Just posing. We’re placed here like action figures of ourselves. We’re really just here for the cheers and the admiration,” she quipped.

“[Here for] the admiration,” the American Idol host joked.

The duo used to be able to make their way to the set together and greeted the studio audience as they walked to their smaller single desk with big cheers from the live crowd.

However, since they returned to the studio after filming episodes remotely from home since March they’ve had to sit at separate desks which have been spliced together on screen to make it appear as though the co-hosts are side by side.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the 50-year-old and her outfit.

“Luv this outfit on you! Especially the Gold Shoes! Classy,” one fan wrote.

“I AM JUSTT ADORING THAT [OUTFIT]!!” another wrote in all caps.

“Gorgeous I love it,” a third comment read with double heart emoji.

Kelly previously opened up about all the changes implemented for the safety of the cast and crew in late September.

The former All My Children actress revealed they have circles placed on the floor to ensure social distancing.

“We have to stand on them if we’re going to talk to each other, and they’re very strict about it. They’re not taking any chances,” Kelly told PureWow.