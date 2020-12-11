Saweetie Ups Her Fashion Game In Tight-Fitted Top & Knee-High Boots

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The songstress is no stranger to showing off her attire via the social media platform and clearly upped her fashion game for her most recent upload.

The “Back to the Streets” hitmaker stunned in a tight-fitting black top with long sleeves. The item of clothing featured a crew neck and was tucked into her high-waisted black skinny jeans. Saweetie wrapped a belt of the same color around her waist that had Gucci’s double G logo embroidered in jewels. She teamed the look with knee-high boots that appeared to be leopard-print. Saweetie opted for a hat and held onto a leather handbag. She styled her long, dark wavy hair down and rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was captured walking in front of what looked to be a gated property. The ground was covered in leaves that had fallen off the trees beside her. The rapper was caught strutting her stuff and gazing directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Saweetie was snapped staring over to her left while in the third frame, she looked down with her arms resting beside her.

In the fourth pic, the entertainer was photographed in the middle of the road with a huge smile on her face.

In the tags, Saweetie credited the photographer SPAZZZ and The Cap & The Hat for her headwear.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 268,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.7 million followers.

“The baddest of them all,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Saweetie on everyone’s necks 7 days a week. No days off. Every season of the year. Ikdr!” another person shared.

“This woman is so pretty, like omg,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“No one is this gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cream crop top from her merch that featured the title of her single “Tap In” and her upcoming album title, Pretty B*tch Music, across the front. Saweetie paired the attire with matching biker shorts and fluffy slippers. She scraped back her dark hair and tied her locks into a ponytail but left her baby hairs slicked down.