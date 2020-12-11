Taylor Swift Drops Second Surprise Album Of 2020: ‘Evermore’ Comes With Brand New Video

Taylor Swift has dropped her second surprise album of 2020. Named Evermore, the 15-track companion to Folklore, which was released in July, comes with a brand new video as well for its first track, “Willow.” Prior to its midnight drop, Taylor teased her Instagram followers with fifteen separate posts where she shared new photographs and stories regarding the compilation of tunes which began early in the hours of December 10 and continued until Evermore‘s midnight release on December 11.

In a passionate Instagram post seen here, Taylor explained that she had a burst of creative energy and shared her elation regarding the release of her ninth studio work. Her statement had already earned well over 3 million likes thus far. She explained in the caption of the share that she could not stop writing songs.

Taylor took poetic license and stated it felt like she was on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. Taylor shared that she and co-writers Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon chose to wander deeper in as they crafted this second album.

Continuing, the singer remarked that she had never considered releasing two recordings back to back in such a manner. Taylor explained she had always treated her work as “one-off eras” and then, moved on to planning the next one after its release. Taylor claimed there was something “different” with Folklore and that by making it, she felt less like she was departing and more like she was returning.

In conclusion, the Grammy Award-winning superstar said that she loved the escapism that was found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. She thanked her fans for the ways they welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into their lives. In response to their enthusiasm, she just kept writing.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Taylor posted the song listing for Evermore seen here. These include “Willow,” “Champagne Problems,” “Gold Rush,” “Tis The Damn Season,” “Tolerate It,” “No Body, No Crime” featuring Haim, “Happiness,” “Dorothea,” “Coney Island” featuring The National, “Ivy,” “Cowboy Like Me,” “Long Story Short,” “Marjorie,” “Closure,” and “Evermore” feat. Bon Iver.

There are 15 tracks on the standard edition of evermore, but the deluxe physical edition will include two bonus tracks. These songs are “Right Where You Left Me” and “Time to Go.”

In November, Taylor dropped a Folklore film and live compilation. She also previewed the re-recording of her song “Love Story” from 2008’s Fearless. A snippet of that song was teased during a commercial for the business Match featuring Ryan Reynolds reported Variety.