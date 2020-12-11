Janet Jackson Honors Teyana Taylor On Her Birthday, Tries To Convince Her Not To Quit Music

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to honor singer and model Teyana Taylor on her 30th birthday with a throwback photo.

Jackson stunned in a black button-up shirt with short loose-fitted sleeves. She tucked the item of clothing into her pants of the same color and kept her nails short for the occasion. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker tied her light brown hair up in a high ponytail and looked very glam.

Taylor rocked a black top with a graphic print all over. She teamed the look with matching pants and sported her short dark curly locks. Taylor kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore large hoop earrings.

The duo posed in front of a plain black curtain backdrop while a series of roses were laid out on a table behind them. Jackon wrapped her arm around Taylor and rested the side of her face against the Honey: Rise Up and Dance actress.

Taylor gazed over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression while Jackson flashed her golden smile.

Jackson geotagged her upload with Black Girl Magic.

Taylor recently made headlines after she implied that she would be quitting music due to feeling underappreciated as she felt she wasn’t getting a push from her label, per Today.

“I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!” she said.

For her caption, Jackson expressed that Taylor has an “undeniable gift from God” and that she shouldn’t “ever let that go,” explaining that she brings something special to the industry.

The Grammy Award winner wished her love on her big day and reminded Taylor that “we do this for the love, passion, and the fans.”

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 180,000 likes and over 3,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.3 million followers.

“The way Janet supports everybody. She’s so precious, a true legend,” one user wrote.

“When Janet Jackson tells you to pick yourself up and get back on that horse, you betta RUN to studio!!!!” another person shared.

“I was hoping you would give Teyana words of encouragement, Janet and you did! #BlackGirlMagic,” remarked a third fan.

“Such fitting and beautiful words!! Janet, you are such a gem!!” a fourth admirer commented.

For her most recent Instagram upload, which you can view here, Taylor announced she has officially been named the creative director for fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.