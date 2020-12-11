Teyana Taylor Celebrates ‘Dirty 30’ In Brown Swimsuit To Announce Big News

The star flaunted her curves for her big birthday.

Teyana Taylor is 30, flirty, and thriving. Three months after giving birth to her second child, the star slipped into a brown swimsuit this week to celebrate her 30th birthday and reveal exciting news to her 11.5 million Instagram followers.

The recently retired singer, dancer, and model shared two stunning photos to her account on December 10. They showed her posing in a swimming pool full of balloons to announce that she is the new Creative Director of the fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

The first image showed her in a one-piece with a somewhat see-through mesh over her chest and the letters “PLT” written in a block capital white font below her neck. It had silver fastenings over her shoulders and more text around her slim waist.

The swimsuit appeared to be high-cut at the hips to flaunt the mom-of-two’s toned legs. She accessorized with several gold chain necklaces and a matching belt that dangled low around her hips.

Teyana put her left arm on a very large orange balloon with the brand’s logo written across it, showing off a large tattoo on her forearm. She placed the other arm on her toned thigh and looked off into the distance with her head tilted slightly upward. Her long, dark hair was in curls and cascaded over her left shoulder.

The second photo was very similar, though she closed her eyes.

In the caption, she wished herself a happy birthday and said she had made “more BIG moves” for her “dirty 30.”

Teyana added that she was bringing “more #blackgirlmagic into 2021!” with two brown hearts and a balloon emoji.

The upload proved to be a massive hit with fans, amassing more than 1.1 million likes and over 21,500 comments.

Fans and her celebrity friends flooded the comments section with congratulations and birthday messages.

“COME ON CREATIVE DIRECTOR,” Victoria’s Secret model Winnie Harlow wrote.

“Happy born day!” wrote Michael B. Jordan.

“Dooooope!” commented Christina Milian with two brown heart emoji.

“B*TCH YESSS CONGRATS,” added Karrueche Tran.

Other stars who sent well-wishes in the comments included Empire’s Taraji P. Henson, Big Sean, La La Anthony, and Draya Michele.

This is the second time this week Teyana has flaunted her jaw-dropping curves in swimwear on social media. She previously celebrated her big day a few days early in a skimpy electric blue two-piece from the brand that showed plenty of skin as she struck several seductive poses on a luxury yacht.