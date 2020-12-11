Abby Dowse Goes Braless Under A Semi-Sheer Robe For Sultry Bathroom Selfie

Abby Dowse stepped up her selfie game with a sizzling new bathroom snap shared to Instagram Friday, December 11. The blond beauty slipped into a sexy, semi-sheer robe in a rich burgundy color, ditching her bra and letting it all hang out as she snapped a sultry pic in the mirror.

The robe was from online retailer Fashion Nova, which the brand ambassador credited with a tag in her post. The revealing number was made out of a see-through lace fabric that teased Abby’s tight body and voluptuous assets. The 31-year-old cinched it with a coordinating velvet belt that accentuated her waist, making sure to leave the garment open in the front. This offered her audience an ample view of her busty cleavage and toned midriff, which were further emphasized by a velvet trim that also matched the bell sleeves.

The thigh-skimming item gave fans a peek at Abby’s chiseled pins. Underneath, she wore skimpy dark panties that were visible through the gossamer fabric. The stunner posed with her legs apart, leaning one hand on the sink counter. She arched her back as she held up the phone, peering into the screen with an intense gaze.

Ever the glam queen, Abby accessorized the sexy-casual look with an entire collection of gold jewelry. She adorned her décolletage with a layered pendant necklace that called even more attention to her shapely chest, and rocked a dainty chain bracelet and an ornate band ring on her phone-holding hand. The smokeshow switched things up when it came to her hair style, trading her usual wavy curls for a straight, slightly messy look. The change was immediately noticed by one of her devotees, who complimented the model in the comments section.

“Did you do something with your hair? You look gorgeous!” they wrote, adding a pair of roses.

Abby captioned the selfie with a red heart and wineglass emoji, which seemed to mirror the color of her attire as well as illustrate the seductive atmosphere of the snap.

As expected, followers were beguiled by the smoking-hot look, raving about Abby’s beauty in the comments.

“Looking like a fine Hugh Hefner,” said one person. “Nothing better than a robe and nobody better than you, talk about a dream combo,” they added.

“Looking as hot as the mid day sun [sunshine emoji] Abby absolutely beautiful,” gushed another smitten fan.

“You Go Girl you Always Have Amazing Style!!!!!” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The upload was a big hit with her online admirers, amassing more than 21,500 likes and 475 messages in just three hours of going live.

Abby has been keeping followers glued to their screens with a slew of suggestive photos as of late. Just yesterday, the bombshell flashed her hourglass curves in racy lace lingerie, posing with her legs spread as she hung out on the couch with her cat, Lily. That look was another massive hit, earning her over 53,000 likes and a whopping 1,220 comments.