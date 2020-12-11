WWE’s Chelsea Green Rocks The Tiniest String Bikini & Sticks Out Her Tongue In Sultry Snap

WWE beauty Chelsea Green took to Instagram this week and tantalized her 558,000 followers with a stunning bikini snap.

In the photo, the brunette kneeled down in front of a mirror in her bedroom and took a selfie. Her bed and a lamp were visible in the background, but it was Green who was the star of the show.

The WWE superstar was in a mischievous mood as she stuck out her tongue and made a funny face. She also looked stunning as she wore a tiny pink string bikini that showed off her sun-kissed abs, legs, and some cleavage.

In the accompanying caption, Green noted that the weather was cold outside, but that isn’t going to stop her from posting more snaps of her rocking swimwear. As The Inquisitr recently documented, she’s quite prone to sharing pictures of this nature, much to the delight of her social media followers.

Her fans appreciated her latest upload as well. As of this writing, the selfie has received over 31,000 likes. Many of Green’s admirers also took to the comments section to give her a compliment.

“If I had your smoking body, I wouldn’t wear anything but bikinis,” wrote one Instagram user, who capped off the comment with a laughing face emoji.

“Thank you for keeping the feeling of sunshine,” gushed a second Instagram follower who appreciated Green’s summery aesthetic. The social media user finished the comment with a series of love heart and fire emojis.

“Hope your wrist is feeling better! Can’t wait to see you take over the blue brand,” wrote a third Instagrammer.

Green injured her wrist during her Friday Night SmackDown debut last month. The timing was unfortunate, as she’d been off television for months beforehand. The show was also supposed to mark the beginning of a push for the talented performer.

There’s been no confirmation as to when fans can expect to see Green back on their screens, though she is expected to be absent until 2021 at the earliest. However, as The Inquisitr previously documented, she did return to the gym recently and is training hard to recover.

Green has continued to wow and engage with her supporters throughout her hiatus, however. She has uploaded a few sultry selfies that have kept her admirers entertained in the meantime.

The wrestler is also getting set to release a 2021 calendar that will feature plenty of images of this ilk, which should also go down a treat with her followers.