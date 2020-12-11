Natalie Roser Slays In Multiple Sets Of Bras & Panties In A Matter Of Seconds In Scorching-Hot Video

Natalie modeled lingerie from her own label.

On Friday, December 11, Natalie Roser grabbed the attention of her Instagram followers with a racy video that featured her modeling multiple lacy lingerie sets that left little of her beautiful body to the imagination.

In her caption, the Australian model revealed that her revealing looks were from the range of intimate apparel that she founded herself, Rose & Bare. Rather than enlist the aid of multiple models to show off five different colors of the same bra and panties set, Natalie got creative. Using a mirror and her phone, the svelte stunner put on a solo fashion show. The mirror was hinged, and it was swung out so that it was positioned between a bedroom and bathroom. A window with a view of a tall building made it evident that Natalie was on one of the upper floors of a high-rise structure.

The musical accompaniment that she chose for her video was the song “1234” by Feist. As the tune began to play, she was shown holding her phone up to film herself rocking a nude bra and matching panties. The garments were crafted out of a semi-sheer combination of fine mesh fabric and delicate lace. Her brasserie was not padded, so it simply enhanced the natural shape of her perky bust. It featured a gold front closure and adjustable straps. Her underwear boasted slinky side straps that were attached to the front panel with gold hardware.

Natalie opted to keep her accessories understated. She added a hint of sparkle to her look by rocking gold hoop earrings and a single bracelet. Her blond hair was styled in a sleek blowout that made it look soft and silky.

She stood before the mirror with her legs crossed so that her shapely thighs were firmly pressed together. She then proceeded to put her expert modeling skills to good use by putting on a sassy show for her viewers. She provocatively moved her hips from side to side, ran her free hand over her body, and playfully tossed her hair. Her eyes remained glued to her phone as she flashed a flirty smile at the camera. After she swiped her hand over its lens, the footage cut to a shot of Natalie wearing the same sensuous set in a darker tan tone.

She performed a series of similar movements, and she was next shown rocking the lingerie in an earthy brown shade. Her bralette and bottoms were black in the subsequent shot, and the final set she wore was a soft cream color. She angled her body a bit to reveal a hint of her pert posterior before the video concluded.

Her artfully edited piece received glowing reviews in the comments section.

“Pretty! Exquisite! Fabulous!” read one message from an admirer.

“Sublime divine,” wrote another fan.

“I could just keep watching this on loop. It’s hynotising,” a third viewer added.