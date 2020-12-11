Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Have Reportedly Already Started Filming For New Reality Show

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' stars are said to be pitching a new series about their impending parenthood.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are reportedly hoping for a return to TV sooner than later following their recent exit from Vanderpump Rules.

The former Bravo stars, who are expecting a baby boy in April, are said to be pitching a new reality series about their new chapter.

An insider told E! News that Jax and Brittany are planning to get their own show based on “their new phase of life becoming parents” and have already been behind the camera for it.

“They have started to film ideas and are pitching it right now. We will definitely be seeing them return. Many people are interested in this new journey and they are very excited to share.”

Jax and Brittany’s potential show could even get a jump on production before Vanderpump Rules does. Because the long-running Bravo hit is set in Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant industry, the current COVID-19 related California bar and restaurant closures mean the halted series won’t resume filming in the near future.

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

Jax already teased that his television career was not over. Following the couple’s Vandperpump Rules exit announcement, the bartender told a Twitter fan that he and Brittany will be back on everyone’s TVs “soon.”

And when an Instagram follower suggested that Jax and Brittany “start a new show with all the pregnant couples” – fellow Vanderpump Rules couples Lala Kent and Randall Emmett and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are also expecting babies in April, while fired star Stassi Schroeder is due in January – Jax teased, “Stay tuned!!!”

When it was first announced that the Vanderpump Rules veterans would not be returning for Season 9, a source told E! the couple has some projects in the works that allow them to “share their own lives without Bravo’s limitations.”

Many of the original Vanderpump Rules stars have grown past the show’s original concept. As of last season, few of the original cast members still worked at SUR, the West Hollywood restaurant and lounge that has served as the series focal point since 2013. In fact, several new, younger cast members were brought on for Season 8 after landing server jobs at the WeHo hotspot. Jax appeared behind the bar in some scenes, but Brittany’s days as a member of the waitstaff have been long done.

The parents-to-be have already starred in their own spinoff in the past. Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky aired on Bravo in summer 2017 and followed the couple to Brittany’s hometown for a simple life that was nothing like their life in L.A.