Madison Woolley Flaunts Her Sexy Body In A Plunging Swimsuit At The Beach: ‘Grateful’

Madison Woolley added a jaw-dropping update to her Instagram page on Friday, December 11, that stunned her 573,000 followers. In her post, the Aussie model slipped into a skimpy swimsuit that flaunted her fantastic physique while catching some rays at the beach.

Longtime fans of the influencer know that she loves spending time by the sea — be it tanning, swimming, or simply lounging on the sand on her break time. In the new update, Madison was photographed somewhere in Sydney, as the geotag noted.

Clad in her skimpy bathing suit, she was seen posing in the middle of the frame. The hottie snapped at the stairs with views that overlooked the coastline and the vast ocean. The bright blue sky was also evident in the background of the shot.

She bent one knee as she looked to the side with a big smile on her face. One arm was raised, while her other arm clung to her side. Her skin appeared glowing from the bright sunlight that enveloped her body.

Madison rocked a nude-colored one-piece swimsuit. It featured a plunging neckline, which showed off a nice look at her cleavage. The sleeveless design of the swimwear highlighted her shoulders and toned arms. The snug fit of the garment helped emphasize her fit figure. It is also important to note that the swimwear had no lining or pads along the bust area, but despite that fact, Madison still wore the piece confidently.

The lower part of the monokini boasted high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin around her bikini area and accentuated her curvy hips. A belt-like design adorned the suit, and it emphasized her small waist.

Madison’s golden locks were left untied and flowing over her shoulders. She tucked the front part of her hair behind her ears and wore a pair of sunglasses over her head. The babe also sported a gold bangle and a ring.

Madison paired the snapshot with a short caption where she mentioned being “grateful” and added a white heart emoji.

Since going live on her Instagram page, the post has earned more than 5,700 likes and over 50 comments. Her social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with messages and compliments. Some admirers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model and instead chimed in with emoji.

“You are a beautiful blonde. You have a stunning figure and sexy legs,” a follower commented.

“The most beautiful girl on the gram. With lots of love from your favorite American soldier,” wrote another fan.

“This is a mood. I feel joyful whenever I see pictures of the beach. You are living the dream,” added a third admirer.