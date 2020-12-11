Jade Grobler Rocks Mismatched Bikini In Sexy Instagram Video: ‘I Want To Smile’

Jade Grobler took to her Instagram page to upload a sexy video on Friday, December 11. The South African model rocked a skimpy mismatched two-piece swimsuit that showcased her assets and chiseled figure while enjoying the warm weather. Her scanty ensemble was certainly enough to grab viewers’ attention.

At the beginning of the video, Jade was seen opening a door that led to the back porch. Mac Miller’s song “Surf” was playing in the background. She was clad in nothing but her bikini, walking along the pool deck. Notably, her toned backside was on full display, which made her perky booty the main attraction. The babe then turned around to showcase more of her body.

The influencer smiled at the camera as she did a little pose. She called out to her golden retriever puppy, Charli. The videographer took a closer look at the dog, then moved a step back to include Jade in the frame. The next part showed the model sitting in a squat-like position while petting her furry friend.

Jade rocked a yellow bandeau bikini top. The garment was fully lined and secured her buxom curves. However, the piece appeared to be cut so small that her shapely breasts were hardly contained. The neckline sat low on her chest, which gave a nice look at her decolletage, and the sleeveless design helped accentuate her shoulders and arms. The snug fit of the swimwear pushed her bust inward, making her cleavage pop.

She sported a plain white thong that seemed tight on her waist. The low-cut waistline flashed a generous amount of skin around her chiseled midsection, with some fans raving about her taut stomach and rock-hard abs in the comments. The high leg cuts accentuated the curves of her hips and lean legs.

Jade left her hair untied as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. The long strands fell on her shoulders and down her back. For the occasion, she accessorized with a pendant necklace and several rings.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about smiling and dropped a mix of emoji. The latest social media share was a huge hit with her online supporters. It amassed more than 22,800 likes and an upward of 360 comments in under a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Fans from all over the globe flocked into the comments section and wrote compliments and praises.

“Wow! They are perfect. Your buns are on fire,” a fan wrote, adding two flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! Absolutely gorgeous babe!” gushed another admirer.

“Lucky dog. Stunning! Great a**,” a third social media user commented.