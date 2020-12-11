Abby Dowse Tugs On Her Thong In Sultry Instagram Video

Abby Dowse gave her 2.6 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Thursday, December 10, when she shared a smoking-hot update. In the new post, the Australian model showed off her insanely toned physique in scanty lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

Abby was snapped in a sexy dark teal bra-and-panties combo, which clung to her bodacious curves. While the front part of her set wasn’t shown in the clip, it was visible in another Instagram post. The classic brassiere featured semi-sheer fabric, and although the cups were slightly see-through, the intricate lace detailings obscured her nipples from exposure. The undergarment boasted tiny cups with scalloped edges, and the underwire pushed her breasts inward and together, which made her cleavage look prominent.

The internet personality wore matching thong undies that clung high to her slim waist. The low-cut waistline helped to highlight her chiseled midsection, particularly her taut tummy and abs. The piece also boasted a high cut design, which exposed plenty of skin around her bikini area.

Abby made use of her phone’s camera to record the video. At the beginning of the reel, she could be seen indoors in the scanty ensemble. She stood in the middle of the frame, with most of her backside shown in the camera. The babe positioned one leg forward as she tugged at the waistband of her panties, pulling the straps upward to tease her fans.

She was checking herself out through the screen as she changed her stance. The influencer then fully turned her back to the lens as she moved her body from left to right while playing with her hair.

Abby wore her blond hair down and unstyled, letting the long strands fall on her back. She accessorized with her favorite rings and bracelets.

In the caption, Abby shared that her set was “new.” She tagged Lounge Underwear in the post and added several emoji.

Fans and followers adored the latest share, which garnered more than 62,400 likes and over 700 comments within a few hours of going live on the social media platform. Many of Abby’s avid supporters, including fellow influencers, dropped gushing messages and compliments about her enviable body. Other viewers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snap.

“Oh my god! So hot, adorable, and beautiful,” one of her fans wrote, adding five red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

Another admirer also described Abby as the “hottest hottie on the planet!”

“You are one gorgeous woman! Love the color on you. In fact, you look great in all colors, including neons,” a third follower commented.