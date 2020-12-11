Padma Lakshmi, 50, Slays In A Red String Bikini For ‘Elf On Shelf’ Challenge

Padma Lakshmi thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers on Thursday evening with a tantalizing photo in which she wore a revealing bathing suit that displayed her incredible physique. She also injected a little humor into the post by participating in the viral celebrity trend inspired by the seasonal Christmas character “elf on the shelf,” in which participants create a meme of themselves paired with a person or object that rhymes with their name.

Fittingly, the food expert and host of Emmy award-winning Top Chef chose a tiny image representing a sumptuous cured meat to complete her rhyming phrase. The sultry bikini photo showed Padma with a miniature leg of proscuitto di Parma Photoshopped onto her right shoulder.

She confirmed the verbal combination in the caption, although she appeared to have accidentally omitted her name and repeated the origin of the ham instead. She noted the mistake by adding the hashtag “damn autocorrect” afterwards.

Padma strolled along the beach with shallow water swirling around her ankles, and little sprays splashing up on her calves. A mellow wave rolled in behind her, pushed forward by the deep turquoise ocean that completed the picturesque scene in the background.

Sunshine poured over Padma, highlighting the lines of her collarbone, abdomen, and thigh and she walked toward the camera. Her entire body was dotted with glistening droplets of saltwater, and her dark hair was wet and slicked away from her striking visage.

The top of her crimson bikini had a halter design featuring two separate rectangular cups connected to a pair of strings – one of which encircled her rib cage; the other was tied behind her neck. Both pieces of fabric were ruched at the top and swelled beneath the enticing weight of her voluptuous bust.

The matching bottoms rested low around her hips, and provided an ample view of her slender abdomen and narrow waist. Spaghetti straps tied in bows at either side, and were decorated at the ends with cylindrical silver beads.

Several hours after Padma’s post had been uploaded, it had garnered over 40,000 likes and 800 comments from her Instagram followers. Numerous fans mentioned her stunning and youthful appearance, and multiple people inquired where her bathing suit could be purchased.

The comments section was also well-saturated with comical alternate suggestions for the elf challenge title.

“ham on…dayum!” one fan suggested, following the compliment with a flame emoji.

“Would also accept Lox Schmear on Lakshmi,” a second person quipped.

“Meat on heat!” another follower exclaimed.