Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s Cause Of Death Unknown, ‘Friday’ Actor Reportedly Suffered COVID-19 Side Effects

Although the official cause of death for Tommy “Tiny” Lister has not yet been announced, reports indicate that the actor famous for his role in the Friday movie series may have suffered complications from COVID-19.

As The Inquisitr reported, Lister was found dead in his Marina del Rey, California, apartment on Thursday. He was 62.

While his death remains under investigation by the local coroner, there are indications that side effects from a past infection may have played a role.

Lister Had To Halt Work After Suffering COVID-19 Symptoms

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Variety reported that the actor had been displaying side effects of COVID-19 in recent days, and even had to cancel work on a recent film after falling ill. His manager, Cindy Cowan, confirmed that he had missed time after feeling sick.

As the Associated Press noted, Cowan said that Lister had tested positive earlier in the year and recovered, but fell ill close to a week ago and had difficulty breathing. Many health experts have warned that there could be consequences in the long haul for those who were infected, even after they have recovered.

Nature reported that many people still experienced serious long-term ailments after they had had gotten over their infections.

“Doctors are now concerned that the pandemic will lead to a significant surge of people battling lasting illnesses and disabilities. Because the disease is so new, no one knows yet what the long-term impacts will be,” the report noted. “Some of the damage is likely to be a side effect of intensive treatments such as intubation, whereas other lingering problems could be caused by the virus itself. But preliminary studies and existing research into other coronaviruses suggest that the virus can injure multiple organs and cause some surprising symptoms.”

It was not clear exactly when Lister had tested positive, or how serious his symptoms were at the time. There are no indications that he may have had a second infection, which health experts said is very rare.

Lister Used His Fame To Urge Others To Take COVID-19 Precautions

Lister had been active in advocating for other to take proper precautions amid the pandemic. Back in April, as his home state of California had instituted a number of stringent measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, he appeared in a video for the celebrity news outlet TMZ in which he told young people to heed the advice of medical experts.

Wearing a face mask and rubber gloves, Lister gave a message to his young fans about the importance of staying at home during the pandemic, stepping into his Friday character to do so.

“Get your masks on, get your gloves on, and get your butt in the house or I’m going to choke you out like I choked Craig and Smokey out,” the actor joked, referring to his neighborhood bully character from the Friday series.

Lister went on to say that he would ride his bicycle through neighborhoods to see who wasn’t following the stay-at-home recommendations — another reference to his iconic role.