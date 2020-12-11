Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive For COVID-19, Fans & Colleagues Step Up To Send Their Love

Carrie Ann Inaba took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share some difficult news with her fans. The Talk co-host said she had tested positive for COVID-19, despite having taken all the recommended coronavirus safety protocols.

The Dancing with the Stars judge shared a set of four short video clips to fill everybody in on the situation. She said that after testing positive she was home and following all of the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, isolating herself, and resting while she recoups.

Inaba said she had a fever, a bad cough, and aches and pains. She noted that she wanted to remind everybody to be vigilant about this virus, and she echoed everything in a lengthy caption.

The Talk star said that her work sets have had a lot of protocols in place to keep everybody safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite all of the precautions, she still got sick.

Given that, Inaba teasingly noted that she was providing a friendly reminder that everybody needed to continue to wash their hands a lot and be “extra, extra careful.”

The 52-year-old entertainer had to stop to manage a rough cough at one point, and she certainly looked as if she was feeling unwell. She pleaded with everybody to stay vigilant and take care of themselves.

She also said that people don’t want this and she told everybody to keep safe. Inaba promised that she was taking it easy and said that folks shouldn’t worry about her.

Over the course of about eight hours, more than 16,000 of the DWTS judge’s colleagues and fans liked the post to show their support. Around 2,200 people flocked to the comments section to send Inaba their love.

“Oh no honey. I wish I could take care of you. I love you. Rest,” Kelly Ripa commented.

Inaba’s new The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots promised that she was sending her prayers. Those who are familiar with Kloots know that she lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 just five months ago.

A few Dancing with the Stars contestants from the season that just wrapped a few weeks ago added notes as well. Champion Kaitlyn Bristowe told Inaba she was thinking of her, and Chrishell Stause sent her well wishes too. Anne Heche noted that she hoped Inaba felt better soon, and a contestant from last year, The Office star Kate Flannery, urged her to take good care of herself.

In addition, professional DWTS dancers Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov, and Alan Bersten send their well wishes too.

“Wishing you a restful and speedy recovery,” former Dancing with the Stars champion Donny Osmond also shared.

At least one fan pointed out that Inaba has previously mentioned that she has an autoimmune disease, and that likely puts her at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

As People detailed last year, Inaba was diagnosed with an incurable immune disorder called Sjogren’s syndrome quite a few years ago.

“Sending lots of healing energy your way,” a fan detailed.

“Rest up and feel better soon! Sending you light, love and healing your way,” someone else wrote.