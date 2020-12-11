Mike Pence’s Run At Georgia Rally Sparks Ridicule, Alien Theory On Social Media

Vice President Mike Pence appeared in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday to support the state’s two Republican Sens. ahead of the January 5 runoff elections that will determine whether the Republican Party retains control of the Senate. After the event, columnist Holly Figueroa O’Reilly and other social media users discussed Pence’s run to the rally after arriving at the airport.

Oh, sweet Jesus, this is just… We deserve this, 2020. Thanks for finally giving us something amazing. pic.twitter.com/2MkSNQ8QhW — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 10, 2020

“Mike Pence tries to out-manly-run Joe Biden. It does not go well,” O’Reilly tweeted.

“Why is he prancing?” one user asked.

“He runs like a cheerleader who got cut on the first day of tryouts,” another wrote.

In another tweet, author Megan Kelley Hall jokingly floated the theory that Pence is an alien from the Galactic Federation.

“I love watching androids run. Maybe Pence is one of the aliens that Trump signed a #GalacticFederation treaty with. It would make so much sense.”

As reported by NBC News, Haim Eshed, former head of Israel’s Defense Ministry’s space directorate, recently claimed that Earth has been in contact with aliens from a “galactic federation.”

“The Unidentified Flying Objects have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet,” he told Israel’s Yediot Aharonot newspaper.

The retired general claimed that aliens were seeking to understand the universe and said that the United States government had an agreement with the purported beings. Notably, Eshed said Donald Trump was aware of the extraterrestrials and came close to revealing their existence.

“They have been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, what space and spaceships are.”

Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

Per Republican World, Pence used the Georgia rally to push for the support of David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and linked their bids to the preservation of American liberties and the revival of the country’s economy. As the publication noted, Republicans must win one of the two elections to maintain their majority in the Senate. If both Democrats win, the Senate will be split 50-50 and leave Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote, effectively giving the Democratic Party control over the upper chamber.

Pence claimed that Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, who are challenging the GOP in Georgia, support a socialist agenda that is unfit for both the state and America as a whole. His comments echoed criticism from the commander in chief and his son, Donald Trump Jr., who suggested the challengers represent the radical left — although he misspelled the word.