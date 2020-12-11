Four New Marvel Original Series Announced For Disney Plus

Disney Investor Day rivaled events like Comic-Con and the D23 Expo in terms of shocking announcements. One of the biggest surprises of the evening was the reveal of four new Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus. Just last year the studio announced they would be releasing shows which fell into the MCU timeline and would feature storylines that would coincide with its movies. Those projects, which include WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki haven’t even premiered yet, making today’s news even more shocking.

The Marvel Entertainment Twitter feed announced the four new shows on their timeline on November 10, some of which will feature already famous MCU characters.

Don Cheadle will return as War Machine in his own spinoff: Armor Wars. The Oscar-nominated actor will reprise his role as Colonel James Rhodes as he tries to prevent Tony Stark’s tech from getting into the wrong hands. For now, Cheadle is the only name attached to the project whose premiere is TBD.

Also back is Samuel L. Jackson in his own show, Secret Wars. Nick Fury will be back in action with Skrull Talos who moviegoers met in 2019’s Captain Marvel. The Secret Wars storyline was long rumored to be the next big plot in the MCU, but the announcement of the new show might suggest those hopes are washed.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Ironheart was also revealed during Investor Day. The show will follow Riri Williams, the young genius who created a suit of armor similar to Tony Stark’s Iron Man. If Beale Street Could Talk‘s Dominique Thorne will play Ironheart, a character that is suspected to cross over into the studio’s bigger slate of films.

Last but not least was the announcement of I Am Groot, a series following Baby Groot from The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This project will be somewhat different from the other three, as it was described as a series of shorts. The shorts will “feature several new and unusual characters.”

A new trailer for WandaVision was also shown, as well as the first trailers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

There were also updates for the previously revealed projects She-Hulk and Hawkeye. The former will see the return of Mark Ruffalo as some incarnation of the Hulk, as well as Abomination from Edward Norton’s Incredible Hulk. Hailee Steinfeld was officially announced as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, as well as a group of new actors including Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, and newcomer Alaqua Cox.