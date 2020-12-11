Tommy Lister Dead, Veteran Actor Known For Deebo Role In ‘Friday’ Dies At 62

Tommy “Tiny” Lister, who gained fame for his role as the intimidating Deebo in the Friday movie series, has died at the age of 62.

As TMZ wrote, he was found unresponsive in his home on Thursday, and his death is reportedly under investigation.

Lister Declared Dead At Home

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

As the outlet reported, police received a call for an unresponsive male at the actor’s Marina del Rey, California, apartment just before 3 p.m. PST. A source told the outlet that he had already passed by the time they arrived, and was declared dead at the scene without being taken to a hospital. There was no further information on exactly when he may have died.

The report added that the coroner remained at his home, and had not announced his official cause of death. There are indications that a recent medical situation could have played a part, as Variety wrote that he had been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in recent days and had to cancel shooting on a recent film.

Lister’s passing was confirmed by his manager, Cindy Cowan, who released a statement to Variety praising him.

“He was a wonderful guy with a heart of gold. Everyone loved him. A real gentle giant,” she said, “We’re all devastated.”

Lister Was Famous For His Tough, Lovable Characters

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

While Lister was best known for playing neighborhood bully Deebo in the Friday series, he first attracted national recognition in another role that took him into the world of wrestling. As TheWrap noted, he appeared in the movie No Holds Barred with wrestler Hulk Hogan, and his character Zeus later entered the ring for real, competing against Hogan in a tag team match at SummerSlam in 1989. He lost to Hogan in the match, and appeared again later that year, losing to the WWE legend once again.

The 6-foot-5-inch Lister was an intimidating figure, though TMZ pointed out that he was famous for playing “lovable tough guys” on-screen and using his celebrity status to help others off of it.

“When we last saw him out and about, ‘Tiny’ couldn’t have been nicer… talking to us about another Deebo [Samuel] currently playing in the NFL, and dishing out some new Friday info,” the report added.

“Earlier this year, Lister used his bullying powers for the greater good… getting word out to help grieving families — and a few months before that, he was warning kids to stay inside during the early days of the pandemic.”

According to TheWrap, he had a number of other roles, including The Dark Knight, Jackie Brown, and the voice of Finnick in Zootopia.

His passing comes just weeks after the killing of the real-life person who inspired his Friday character. Actor Ice Cube took to Twitter to announce the death of “Big Sam,” a Los Angeles man who inspired the neighborhood bully. Ice Cube’s social media post caused a bit of confusion, with some believing that the actor who played him had died and taking to social media to express their sadness.

Rest In Peace Big Sam (inspiration behind the character Debo) killed by L.A. Deputies last night. #FTP — Ice Cube (@icecube) November 15, 2020

Many have now taken to social media again to share condolences at the passing of Lister.