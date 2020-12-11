Donald Trump Might Be Ignoring Kim Kardashian’s Pleas Because She Supported Joe Biden, Reporter Suggests

Although Donald Trump worked with Kim Kardashian on prison reform in the past, he appeared to ignore her recent pleas to stop the execution of Brandon Bernard. According to BuzzFeed News reporter Krystie Lee Yandoli, the cold shoulder could stem from Kardashian’s support of President-elect Joe Biden.

“Kim Kardashian has had the ear of Donald Trump since [at least] 2018 when the two worked on prison reform together. He seems unresponsive to her latest plea, which comes about a month [after] the election when Kim revealed she supported Biden,” she tweeted on Thursday.

“If Trump won’t work with Kim like he has in the past because she didn’t vote for him, that would be beyond petty.”

BuzzFeed News previously claimed that Kardashian appeared to confirm her support of Biden via her support of the Democrat’s victory on social media. Regardless, Yandoli noted that Kardashian is harnessing her nearly 68 million Twitter followers and 193 million Instagram followers to push a discussion around prison reform and keep a public focus on the death penalty.

Bernard was involved in the kidnapping and killing of Stacie and Todd Bagley when he was 18 years old. Although he did not kill the victims, he allegedly disposed of their bodies by putting them into the trunk of a car and lighting it on fire. According to TMZ, the victims’ family is not happy about Kardashian’s involvement with his case. Dana Ladd, who is the stepsister of Stacie Bagley, claimed that the perpetrator deserves lethal injection for his actions.

TMZ noted that Kardashian has been tweeting about the case “constantly” after she first brought it into the public eye.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump previously praised Kardashian for her criminal justice work.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

The federal death penalty was reinstated by the United States Supreme Court in 1988. Since that time, only three federal executions took place until Trump entered the White House.

As reported by BBC, Trump’s administration is using its final days to rush out a slew of federal executions. After Bernard’s execution, four more remain between now and Biden’s inauguration on January 20. According to Attorney General William Barr, the executions are intended to uphold existing United States law. He pointed out that all five criminals were convicted of murdering or raping either the elderly or children.

“But critics have said the move is concerning, coming just weeks before Mr Biden — who has said he will seek to end the death penalty — takes office,” BBC noted.