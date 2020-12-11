Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Gets Back Into A Form-Fitting Leotard To Tease Big Announcement

McKayla Maroney is getting back into her leotard to tease a big announcement to fans.

The former U.S. Olympic gymnast got into the familiar outfit for a snap shared in her Instagram stories, which she posted along with the caption “working on something exciting.” Maroney took on the look that fans saw during her competitions, wearing the red, white, and blue gymnastics leotard and her hair pulled back tight. The 25-year-old flashed a smile as she sat outdoors, with a large coat draped over her chair.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

It was not clear what the new “exciting” project might be, or if it was connected to another big milestone. Maroney posted the picture just a day after celebrating her 25th birthday.

It appeared that she was returning to gymnastics in some fashion, though it may have something to do with her new career in singing. As ESPN reported, she released a single earlier this year after spending years telling fans about her move into music. The report noted that her debut single, titled “Wake Up Call,” looked like a “promising start for what looks like a bright future in the industry.”

The chair seen in the picture posted on Thursday looked like a director chair, one used on the set of filming of some kind. Maroney has already recorded some music videos for other artists. As Hollywood Life noted, she appeared in a video for singer Wade Hampton, and took to Instagram to show off a video where she danced in a pair of tight white pants.

It was a rare post for the former gold medalist, who had a long hiatus from social media before returning in recent weeks to share some big life developments. After posting infrequently over the course of the past few months, she shared a series of pictures showing off her new home. Maroney explained that she had lived with family for a while after the death of her father last year, and now was on her own and learning to find peace.

“Choosing peace, silencing your mind, and letting go of what you can’t control, and being realistic, and honest about what you can control,” she wrote in one Instagram post, adding that she was learning to accept that her life would not be perfect.

She earned some viral attention for the recent snaps, with many commenters saying they were excited to see Maroney back and looking happy. It appears there will be even more chances to see her on the horizon, though Maroney has yet to give an indication just what her next project will be.