Chelsea Handler Strips Off Her Undies And Flaunts A Festive Bush On Instagram

Chelsea Handler expressed suggestive holiday tidings to her 4 million Instagram followers in her most recent update on Thursday, December 10, in celebration of the first evening of Hanukkah.

The brazen comedian dropped her pants and held an artificial poinsettia in front of her bits in a festive display of holiday cheer, thrilling the over 45,000 fans who liked the post in the first hour after in went live.

In addition to adorning herself with the crimson leaves of the traditional Christmas flora, Chelsea also wore a white t-shirt from The Rolling Stones’ Voodoo Lounge Tour in 1994. The color scheme of the lettering was red and blue, and the tongue of their Hot Lips logo was printed like an American Flag.

Chelsea cheekily plugged Four Seasons Total Landscaping in the caption, the widely-discussed and controversial location of one of Donald Trump’s recent press conferences following the U.S. Presidential Election.

Chelsea has been highly outspoken about her support for Joe Biden during the election, and has no qualms about voicing her distaste for the current presidential platform.

She posed outside for the snap, standing on a perfectly-manicured lawn. An outside bar lined with mid-century modern stools was partially visible in the background, and the yard was lined with towering green trees and lush foliage which created a private, intimate environment.

Chelsea gazed down at the camera with a huge, open-mouthed smile, shifted her weight to one leg, and placed her left hand on her slender, naked hip. She accessorized with a mid-length, gold-colored chain studded with tiny metal bars.

Chelsea’s Instagram supporters loved the post, and couldn’t get enough of her festive and feisty spirit. At the time of this writing, over 1,000 fans flooded the comments section with praise and well-wishes.

“Lmao that place must have so much business now,” one follower giggled, referring to the Philadelphia-based company Chelsea mentioned in the caption.

“That was a[n] awesome concert tour!!!” a Rolling Stones fan recalled.

“I love you! Happy Hanukkah!” a third person exclaimed.

“You are so funny! Just what we need these days! Keep being you,” a fourth fan praised, adding a star, folded hands, queen, and peace symbols for emphasis.

Many people elected to express their feelings with series of affectionate emoji as opposed to putting them into words. In this instance, the crying-laughing symbol was by far the most prolific.

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer left crying-laughing, flame, and red heart symbols, a response which alone garnered 36 likes.