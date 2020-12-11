Dove Cameron Tantalizes Her Fans With A Sultry Instagram Snap

Dove Cameron took to Instagram on Thursday evening to dazzle her 38.1 million followers with a titillating snapshot. She showed some skin and threw off a sultry vibe that sent her fans into quite the frenzy.

The actress tagged the Instagram page for Glass magazine and it turns out that she is featured in their new issue. This stunning look highlighted Dove wearing a gorgeous ensemble that gave everybody a tease of more to come.

The blonde beauty wore a leather biker jacket in a deep blue hue. She left it unzipped and raised her arms to her forehead as she posed for the photographer.

Underneath the jacket, Dove wore a jaw-dropping garment in a similar hue. The top had a plunging neckline and crisscross straps under her chest.

The 23-year-old starlet’s taut tummy was visible with this ensemble. The photo provided a peek at the high-waisted pants or skirt that completed this bold, flirty outfit. A wide belt with a gold buckle could be seen fastened across a deep angled notch that rested in the middle of her midriff.

Dove added a coordinating nail polish color and let her messy, wavy blond tresses tumble over her shoulders. Some wisps covered one eye and she looked at the camera with a steady, seductive gaze on her face. One of her many tattoos could be seen peeking out from under the cuff of her jacket across the inside of her wrist.

The photo received nearly 485,000 likes in just the first few hours after Dove initially shared it. In addition, nearly 1,800 comments quickly poured in from the Disney star’s fans and entertainment industry colleagues.

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale liked the snapshot, and model Erika Costell posted an emoji in the comments section to signal her love of the look.

“Looking super HOT,” one fan noted.

“Gorgeous queen,” another wrote.

“literally in love with this look,” a third user raved.

“would you stop being this beautiful,” someone else teased.

While the ensemble Dove wore gave off an exceptionally sultry vibe, it wasn’t particularly revealing. In comparison, about a month ago, The Descendents star teased her fans with an incredible array of shots showing her wearing a black leather Catwoman costume.

She shared those snapshots the day after Halloween, raising heart rates while showing off her tantalizing costume. She flaunted her slender figure from all angles in a variety of alluring positions. When all was said and done, more than 3 million people clicked the like button on the post to show Dove how much they loved the titillating costume.