Britney Spears Puts On A Sweaty Show In Tiny Plaid Shorts & White Crop While Twirling To Toni Braxton Tune

Britney noted that the song she was dancing to came out when she was 15 years old.

Britney Spears went scantily clad in a pair of teeny shorts for her latest living room performance. The sweaty songstress spun around so much that she potentially gave herself a natural high while dancing to the 1996 Toni Braxton tune “You’re Makin’ Me High.”

In her caption, Britney, 39, gushed over how youthful Toni, 53, looks. She recalled seeing the older performer at an awards show a few years ago, but remarked that the age-defying diva appears younger now than she did then.

For her tribute to the R&B icon, Britney rocked one of the belly-baring ensembles that she often puts together for her at-home dance sessions. It was partially comprised of a pair of tiny plaid shorts that featured a few different pastel colors. She wore the bottoms with the elastic waistband rolled down and positioned extremely low on her hips. This daring style decision exposed her lower back tattoo.

Her top was a white cropped peasant blouse with an elasticized neckline that was cut wide and low. The garment had short puff sleeves and a long tie detail in the front. The ribbons spun around with Britney as she twirled. Her blond hair was pulled up in an equally active ponytail, which really went wild when she began whipping her neck around.

Her tan skin was covered in a healthy sheen of sweat, indicating just how hard she was working to entertain her online audience. However, she kept a smile on her face throughout her performance. Most of the dizzying moves that she demonstrated involved moving in a circle. She threw her arms out to her sides and waved them around as her spins picked up speed. She was also shown slowing things down by getting up on her toes and executing a series of sensuous body rolls.

Britney’s energetic display really got her fans buzzing. Over the course of an hour, they managed to leave over 2,500 messages in the comments section of her post.

“Around and around she goes…where she stops…nobody knows!” wrote one of her followers.

“We love when icons support each other,” another admirer commented.

Others compared the pop star’s twirling to various things that move in a similar way.

“My washer doing my laundry every Friday, I LOVE YOU BRITNEY,” read one message.

“My dog when he goes to lie down,” another Instagrammer added.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Britney also wore her shorts tugged down low in a sweet photo with her boyfriend, fitness expert Sam Asghari. She similarly bared her toned midsection by pairing the khaki bottoms with a different white crop top.