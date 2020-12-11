Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Feels She’s Failed

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, December 11, tease that Lily will pull out all the stops to help Billy prove himself innocent while he confronts his family about believing the worse of him. Meanwhile, Phyllis gets the last laugh, but it comes at significant personal expense.

Lily (Christel Khalil) proves how far she’s willing to go to help Billy (Jason Thompson) get out of his legal trouble, according to SheKnows Soaps. He’s out on bail, and the new couple enjoys a meal out at Society. Things never stray too far from worrying about Billy’s status as the number one suspect in Chance’s (temporarily Justin Gaston) shooting. The bullet was meant for Adam (Mark Grossman), but Chance stepped in front of it.

Once they make it back to The Grand Phoenix, Lily notices an opportunity to figure out where the eyewitness who places Billy at the scene of the crime is staying. She goes for it and gets the details. After that, Lily insists on going to confront the witness herself despite Billy’s protests. Lily truly wants to do this for Billy, and he’s essentially helpless to stop her.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Chance’s loyalty to family is put to the test when he and Abby (Melissa Ordway) run into Billy. The couple is in the unique position of both being related to Billy through different sides of his family. Billy gives them a piece of his mind about them, believing that he would try to kill Adam. He reminds them both that Adam was responsible for Delia’s death, and then he shames them for being so quick to believe the worst of him. Chance tries to play it off by saying he doesn’t have enough information to form an opinion, but Billy doesn’t let him sidestep the issue that easily.

Finally, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gets the last laugh when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) attempts to forcefully buy her out. Nick (Joshua Morrow) is none too pleased with his older sister when he finds out what she’s doing to his girlfriend. Phyllis is backed into a corner, and she will lose The Grand Phoenix Hotel if she can’t figure out a way to buy out Victoria.

Although it’s the last thing she wants, when Nick offers to give her the money, Phyllis finally relents. However, she’s not taking it. She wants to borrow it as a loan. Nick agrees, and Phyllis offers Victoria well over market value for the property. Unfortunately, the entire ordeal makes Phyllis feel she’s failed, which isn’t a great look for her.