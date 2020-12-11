NBA Rumors: Stephen Curry Could Be Traded To Sixers For Package Centered On Ben Simmons

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will be heading into the 2019-20 NBA season with the goal of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty. However, with Klay Thompson set to be on the sidelines for a long period of time, the Warriors’ road back to title contention won’t be easy. If they struggle in the early goings of the 2020-21 campaign, rumors are circulating that Golden State may consider gauging Curry’s value on the market before the 2021 trade deadline.

One of the teams that are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Curry is the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested a blockbuster deal between the Warriors and the Sixers that would send the All-Star point guard to the City of Brotherly Love. In the proposed trade scenario, Curry would be traded to the Sixers in exchange for a package that includes Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2023 top-three protected first-rounder.

The potential deal could make a lot of sense for the Warriors, especially if they finally decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild. In exchange for Curry, they would be receiving a young franchise cornerstone in Simmons, talented prospects in Thybulle and Maxey, and a couple of future first-round selections.

“This would be a massive leap of faith—and probably a public relations nightmare for the Warriors—but once the initial shock wore off, realistic fans would see the Sixers sacrificed plenty. Ben Simmons is a defensive wizard and 6’10” playmaker. Matisse Thybulle is a suffocating defensive stopper. Tyrese Maxey is a skilled scorer who grinds at the defensive end. Throw two first-round picks in the mix, and this is far from insulting.”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Meanwhile, though it would cost them one of their best players, Buckley believes that the suggested trade would be a “no-brainer” for the Sixers. Curry would arguably be a dream acquisition for Philadelphia. He would give them a very reliable scoring option, a decent playmaker, an elite three-point shooter, and an All-Star with plenty of championship experience. In his last healthy season, the 32-year-old point guard averaged 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 43.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Having one of the best three-point shooters in league history on their roster could help the Sixers maximize the full potential of Joel Embiid on the court. While Curry is drawing defenders on the perimeter, Embiid could punish opponents under the basket. Buckley thinks that pairing Embiid with Curry would put opposing defenses in countless pick-your-poison scenarios. If they successfully acquire Curry before the 2021 trade deadline, the Sixers might have a better chance of dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the 2021 NBA championship.