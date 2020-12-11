Qimmah Russo Flaunts Insane Curves In Plunging Crop Top And Formfitting Sweatpants

Q-Flex Fitness founder Qimmah Russo shared some revealing new photos of her sculpted figure with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday, December 10.

The 26-year-old was seemingly snapped in a parking lot for the four-photo slideshow as several cars filled the background behind her. Qimmah was the subject in focus as she situated herself in the center of each frame and struck various eye-catching poses.

In the first slide, the model posed with the left side of her figure facing the camera as she propped one leg up on a car. She placed her left hand in her pocket and rested the other on her thigh. She pouted with her mouth slightly parted and directed her strong gaze toward the camera. She propped her derriere out in the second snapshot, as she grabbed the car door with one hand. She stood with the back of her body facing the camera in the third image and flaunted the front of her form in the fourth.

Qimmah parted her long, fiery auburn hair in the middle and styled her locks in slight waves as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her long almond-shaped nails looked to be perfectly manicured and were painted a light pink color.

The social media sensation sported a navy camouflage-print sports bra with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and a low neckline that gave way to a view of cleavage. The scanty garment also showed off her rock-hard abs as its hemline stopped just below her chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of formfitting black sweatpants that successfully accentuated her curvy hips and pert booty. She completed the look with a cropped black zip-up hoodie.

According to the geotag, she was photographed in Los Angeles. In the caption, she tagged Ryderwear, the fitness apparel company that designed her athletic attire.

The sexy photo set was seemingly a big hit with Qimmah’s following as it amassed more than 9,000 likes in just two hours. More than 150 fans also headed to the comments section to praise the model for her figure, good looks, and sporty outfit.

“Happy Thursday Qimmah, beautiful pictures, have a great day,” one individual wrote

“You look amazing and your smile is absolutely ravishing,” another admirer chimed in, filling their comment with fire, red heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“You are an inspiring fitness girl, and gorgeous too,” a third fan asserted.

“Love this color on you,” a fourth user praised.

The stunner has teased her multitude of followers with plenty of sizzling content this week. Just earlier today, she shared some photos in which she sported a skimpy tight jumpsuit that displayed her killer curves once more.