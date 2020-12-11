Biden Family Corruption Was Hidden Until States Certified Election, Columnist Says

Breitbart columnist John Nolte argued on Thursday that the Biden family’s purported corruption was hidden until states certified the election for Joe Biden. The comments come in the wake of reports that the President-elect’s son and brother are caught up in federal probes.

“Now that the states have certified the election results, fake journalists like CNNLOL’s Jake Tapper have suddenly discovered the two-month-old story about the Biden family’s breathtaking corruption,” the author wrote.

The editor claimed that the New York Post’s previous story on Hunter Biden’s laptop was the first to reveal the family’s alleged corruption and suggested that CNN’s Jake Tapper and others deliberately attempted to hide the findings. He also highlighted a tweet from Daily Beast’s Sam Stein, who claimed that the money laundering probe into the businessman was revealed in documents that were released before the election. However, Stein noted these documents “went largely unnoticed.”

According to Nolte, the lack of focus on incriminating information on Hunter Biden and his family was intentional.

“That’s all the media’s sudden interest in Hunter Biden and the Biden family’s corruption is about — trolling their enemies on the right. They don’t do journalism anymore. They don’t do reporting anymore. It’s all opinion commentary and starting riots and stenography for the Deep State and for Democrats, and then they troll the people they hate — us.”

As The Inquisitr reported, a Rasmussen Reports poll released last month claimed that almost half of Americans — 47 percent of voters surveyed — believe that the Democratic Party stole the election. Amid Donald Trump’s battle to overturn the electoral results, Nolte pointed to the Rasmussen findings and argued for a continued pushback against the Democratic Party’s victory, which was projected at the time.

As reported by The New York Post, Hunter Biden is under investigation for possible tax fraud linked to his overseas business dealings. The probe, which was opened in 2018, is also examining James Biden for his role in the hospital business Americore Health, which is the subject of a criminal investigation in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

One focal point of the investigation into Hunter Biden is a 2.8-carat diamond he received from CEFC’s founder and former chairman, Ye Jianming. The diamond was allegedly gifted to the democrat after a Miami business meeting amid his divorce. Ye was allegedly attempted to connect with prominent Democrats and Republicans in Washington.

The announcement of the investigations comes just days after Di Dongsheng, a professor at Renmin University in Beijing, China, said that the country has officials in top American government positions.