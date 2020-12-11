Inka Williams Smolders In Stylish Crocheted Bikini In New Selfies

Inka Williams gave her 1.6 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Wednesday, December 9, in her latest post. The Balinese model took to the social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself clad in a stylish swimsuit that showed off her enviable figure and natural beauty.

All four photos showed Williams — who is of French and Australian descent, according to the website Famous Birthdays— posing in front of a large mirror placed on what looked to be a back patio or porch. She held her iPhone close to her face to capture the selfie as she struck different poses.

In the first, Williams kneeled on the wooden deck, sitting back against her heels. A large tabby cat was featured in the foreground. In the second, she was standing in a three-quarter angle, framing her pert derriere. The third was similar to the first and the last one showed her with her back toward the camera, highlighting her booty.

Williams rocked a crocheted two-piece bathing suit made from pale yellow yarn with brown along the edges. The top featured two small triangle cups tied into a cute bow in the middle.

Her bottoms had thin side strings that she wore high, highlighting the contrast between her slim waist and curvy hips. The tag indicated that Williams’s suit was from Akoïa, a retailer that specializes in crochet, sustainable beachwear.

Williams wore her light brown hair styled down in natural waves that gave her the perfect beach look. Her front bangs were swept to the sides, adding an edgy vibe to her hairstyle.

The post proved to delight her many followers. Within a day of going live, it has garnered more than 50,000 likes and upwards of 250 comments. They took to the comments section to praise Williams’s beauty and to express their overall admiration for her aesthetics and style.

“[T]he kitty cat in the first pic is everything,” one user wrote.

“Good evening beautiful inka you’re looking gorgeous in your bikini, James from New Zealand,” replied another fan.

“You’re Body Is So Gorgeous Girl — Stunning,” a third follower gushed.

“You’re always so cute, Inka. My goodness,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

As the inhabitant of a tropical island, Williams is known for sharing a bikini photo or two every now and then. As reported by The Inquisitr, she has previously shared a slideshow that captured her lying outside in a two-piece. She was sprawled face down a light yellow towel as she soaked up the sun in a gorgeous garden. She wore a white bikini that included a triangle top with several strings that tied on her back and thong bottoms.