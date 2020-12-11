Yovanna Ventura Lays On A Bed And Lifts Leg In The Air While Wearing Leather Boots: ‘Quick Stretch’

Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura delighted her 5.3 million followers with a recent update. The post, which went live on Thursday, December 10, featured the model laying on a bed while she stretched one incredibly long leg into the air.

In the caption, the celebrity announced that she was performing a “quick stretch.” As a result of this, her admirers did a quick dash to the comments section in order to show their appreciation.

Yovanna wore a formfitting bodysuit that clung like a second skin to her lithe figure. Cut away dramatically at the back, a series of shoestring straps crisscrossed her body and created a scalloped edge. She teamed this with a pair of knee-high black leather boots with a chunky heel.

Laying on top of a bed, Yovanna let her long dark locks cascade down over the edge, where they settled on the floor below.

She bent one leg and supported herself with it as she stretched the other high into the air. A little of her pert derriere could be seen as she flexed her glutes in order to stay in the position while the photograph was taken.

Yovanna also let her hands dangle over the edge of the white duvet and they were suspended in the air above her face as she stared intently at the camera lens. On one wrist a delicate bracelet could be seen, as well as a couple of rings on her fingers.

Her followers were quick to respond as soon as she posted the image. In less than a day, Yovanna’s photo had already garnered a whopping 56,700 likes and more than 300 comments from her adoring fanbase.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“So amazing queen,” a fan gushed.

“Boots are made for walking,” another user stated, obviously impressed by Yovanna’s footwear as they quoted the famous song by Nancy Sinatra.

“Amazing as always,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of emoji to the end of their statement.

Many of her followers also decided to simply use emoji rather than words when it came to expressing how they felt about the gorgeous image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones, with people often using long strings of them in order to get their point across.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yovanna shared a photo yesterday of herself wearing what she considered to be the “comfiest” and “softest” leisurewear set from the Italian lingerie range, Intimissimi. The gold satin items were equally adored by her fans as they rushed in to voice their opinion on the apparel.