Georgia Gibbs Stuns Fans In Blue Bikini As She Enjoys A Morning Swim

Georgia Gibbs wowed many of her 719,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 9, with an inspiring new update. The Australian model took to the social media app to post a series of snapshots that showed her enjoying a morning swim in the ocean while rocking a stylish bikini that flattered her fit body.

The six-picture slideshow featured the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model in the sea. Gibbs could be seen swimming in some of them, while others showed her standing in the water and smiling widely. The photographer also made sure to include the waning moon up high in the sky.

Gibbs was dressed in a light blue two-piece bathing suit that made her sun-kissed complexion glow. The bra featured an underwire structure that accentuated her cleavage.

On her lower body, Gibbs rocked a pair of matching bottoms with thin strings that she pulled up high on her sides, baring her hips.

Gibbs shared in the caption that she woke up at 5:45 a.m. to go to the beach and enjoy an early morning dip. She also revealed that her swimsuit was from the exclusive collection she created in partnership with Kopper & Zink.

The slideshow has attracted more than 26,400 likes and over 140 comments within a day of being published. Her fans used the comments section space to share their admiration for Gibbs and her posts that always inspire. Others used the occasion to rave about her killer physique and compliment her on her collection.

“You’re the cutest [heart-eyes emoji] I miss Australia and the ocean,” one user wrote.

“You’re my inspiration to be healthier! I cut out alcohol and have been going to the gym daily so I can heal my gut and stop being bloated 24/7,” replied another one of her fans.

“CRAVING this right now girl! But it’s December in Wisconsin currently. Just cold with no snow! I love the snow because it’s so beautiful ” a third follower chimed in.

“The way you carry yourself is truly admirable, adore you G,” gushed a fourth fan.

Gibbs is well known among her followers for sharing bikini photos on her Instagram, and even more so as of late since she has been promoting her line. Last weekend, she shared a candid photo of herself posing in front of a gorgeous waterfall and swimming hole, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She wore a different set from the line – a white one this time. The top had thick fronts that stretched all the way over her shoulders.