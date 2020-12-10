Leanna Bartlett Shows Off Insane Form In Cut-Out Blouse And Matching Miniskirt

Ukrainian model Leanna Bartlett sent the pulses of her 3.2 million Instagram followers racing on Thursday, December 10, when she updated her account with a sexy new image of herself in a tiny outfit.

The 35-year-old bombshell was captured in front of a vintage-looking white Rolls Royce. Leanna struck a sexy pose as she situated herself in the center of the shot.

She stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she popped one hip out to showcase her curvaceous form. She held her hands together in front of her midsection and her legs were parted. Her head was slightly tilted to her right as she stared into the camera’s lens. She emitted a sultry vibe as she wore a pout on her face.

Her long blond hair was partially pulled back and styled in large waves that cascaded around her back and shoulders. Some side-bangs also fell effortlessly across her face.

She flaunted her world-famous curves in a skimpy brown ensemble that shimmered in the light. Her top featured long sleeves and a cut-out, lace-up front that called attention to her busty assets as it exposed a great deal of cleavage. The garment also flaunted her chiseled midriff as it barely reached below her chest.

She teamed the scanty top with a matching miniskirt that featured a similar cut-out design on its left side. The skintight number tightly wrapped around her curvy hips and booty, and showed off her toned legs as it was quite short. She competed the look with a pair of black stiletto heels and accessorized with a gold bracelet.

Thursday’s content quickly gained popularity in the social media sphere as it amassed more than 8,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. Furthermore, dozens of fans headed to the comments section to shower the internet sensation with compliments on her flawless physique, her gorgeous looks, and her choice of apparel.

“Royalty, only the finest — that is you, Leanna. All the rest are only second best,” one individual wrote.

“Is there any woman hotter than you on this planet… I think NOTTT,” another admirer chimed in, following with a string of red heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji..

“Leanna, really beautiful shot, you look absolutely stunning and gorgeous, nicely done,” a third fan declared.

“Beautiful Leanna, every single picture of is pretty much mesmerizing,” a fourth person added.

