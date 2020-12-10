Qimmah Russo Flaunts Some Major Cleavage In Plunging Jumpsuit

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo teased some major cleavage to her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, December 10, showed the celebrity rocking a plunging jumpsuit that helped to highlight her enviable curves.

In the caption, Qimmah stated that no woman should be taken for granted. Needless to say, her supporters quickly agreed with the sentiment as well as enthusiastically approved of the gorgeous eveningwear.

Qimmah wore a unique black-and-gold jumpsuit. The item of clothing featured a dramatic neckline that plunged all the way down to her navel at the front. Clinging tightly to her form, it showed off all of Qimmah’s chiseled muscles. Stripes of gold also featured in sections along the entirety of the outfit.

A black drawstring laced across her stomach several times and tied up in a bow that dangled over her midriff. This strappy belt highlighted her tiny waist as she posed on a balcony during evening time.

Sharing three snaps, the first showed Qimmah standing front-on to the photographer. Crossing her legs, she reached out one perfectly toned arm and rested it on the edge of the balcony as she pouted at her intended audience.

The second photo gave fans a view of Qimmah’s pert derriere as she stood with her back toward the camera as she smiled over one shoulder.

Finally, she returned to her front-on pose. This time, though, she placed her hand on her hair as she stood with her legs apart.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within 18 hours, the set had already amassed an impressive 50,100 likes and more than 800 comments from her legions of fans.

“This is unreal,” wrote fellow Instagram sensation Natasha Galkina.

“Facts! You look beautiful and I love the outfit,” a fan declared in the comments section.

“Nice view,” another user joked.

“OMG, you are the most beautiful woman on the planet,” a fourth person gushed.

In addition, many of her followers opted to forego the written word and use emoji as a way to convey how they felt about the stunning images. By far, the most widely used appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji. Plenty of her fans also gave the thumbs up as well.

Qimmah likes to share a variety of content daily to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Tuesday she shared some shots of herself wearing some bright pink workout gear. As to be expected, her adoring admirers were quick to comment on the outfit as well as the fitness guru’s impressive muscles.