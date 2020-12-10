Sara Underwood Sizzles In A Sexy, Silky Pink Nightie While Stretched Out In Bed

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy triple update taken in her newly-built cabin. The space was visible in the shots as well, with the walls crafted entirely from wood. A mattress was placed underneath a roof with a large triangular window that filled the space with light. Two small stools served as night stands, and there were two sconces mounted on the wall near the bed. A textured gray comforter was spread out across the bed, and Sara stretched out on top of it all, looking sexy in a pink silky nightie.

Her sleepwear was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Sara has worn on her page many times before. She tagged the label’s own Instagram account in the caption as well as in the first slide, and even named the specific items she was wearing in case any of her followers wanted to pick them up for themselves.

Sara’s nightie had ridden up on one side, leaving her shapely hip exposed, as well as her incredible legs. Her pose on her side accentuated her hourglass shape, and her legs were bare except for a pair of fluffy white slippers she had on.

For the first image, she tossed one arm over her head, obscuring a portion of her face while relaxing. The second shot was from a closer perspective, and showed more of Sara’s beauty.

The nightie had lapels and short sleeves, and featured a button-down detail on the front. The silky fabric draped over her curves, hugging them without clinging too tightly. The material also caught the light, shimmering slightly in the photo as Sara gazed seductively at the camera.

She kneeled on the bedding with her legs spread, and placed both hands on the mattress beneath her for support. Her blond locks were pulled up in a bun atop her head, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face. She switched up the pose only slightly for the third and final image, turning her attention away from the camera but keeping roughly the same body position.

Her audience absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 16,400 likes within one hour of going live, as well as 133 comments from her followers.

“It’s so pretty omg,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving the cabin.

“Beautiful as always,” another follower chimed in.

“You’re such a queen!” a third fan remarked.

“You do amazing work and you are the most beautiful girl in the world,” yet another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara stunned her audience with a snap in which she rocked a barely-there red thong lingerie set. She held a glass of wine in one hand and glanced seductively over her shoulder at the camera in the sultry shot.