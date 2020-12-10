Sarah Harris Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Pink Lingerie & A Barbie Necklace In New Zealand

Sarah Harris flaunted her bombshell body on Instagram in another smoking-hot lingerie set. She added the post to her feed on December 10 and her fans have been loving the sexy display.

Sarah was captured posing slightly off-center in the image as she stood against a peach-colored backdrop. According to the geotag, she was snapped in New Zealand. The model placed one arm near her thigh and bent the opposite at the elbow, twirling a few strands of hair between her fingers. She wore a slight smile on her face and averted her gaze off-camera.

Sarah flaunted her bombshell body in sexy lingerie that did her nothing but favors. The two-piece ensemble was constructed of a light pink fabric that popped perfectly against her fair skin. She wore a hot bra that was trimmed in black and had a set of thin straps that were worn over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms in full view. It had a scooping neckline that left her voluptuous assets on display. The fabric in the middle was separated, exposing her skin underneath. The bottom of the garment cut off near Sarah’s ribs, highlighting her flat tummy.

Sarah teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. She wore the front low on her navel, and the piece had a pair of thin straps that were tight on her hips. The garment included a set of plastic fasteners, and another pair of strings were tied in dainty bows around her hips. The high-rise design of the garment also left Sarah’s shapely thighs in full view.

The model wore her long blond locks with a center part, letting them spill over either side of her shoulders. She also rocked a pink necklace with the Barbie logo that matched the same color and style as her lingerie.

Fans have been loving the latest addition to the model’s page. So far, it has accrued more than 13,000 likes and 262 comments. Some social media users complimented Sarah’s fit figure while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“You look so beautiful. Pink is definitely your color,” one follower commented, adding a few red hearts at the end of their words.

“Woooow. The amazing curves on that sexy body. Dreambabe,” another user raved.

“I thank Instagram for giving me a chance to see you. Words cannot explain your beauty,” a third chimed in, with a few flames.

“You are lighting up my day with your flawless looks and beautiful personality!! You are such an angelic godess a one of a kind beauty! You are my sunshine ALL DAY EVERYDAY!” a fourth person added.