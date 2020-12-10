Cenk Uygur Calls GOP Politicians ‘Fascists,’ Says ‘Republican Voters Are Literally Detached From Reality’

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, founder and CEO of The Young Turks, Cenk Uygur, slammed President Donald Trump and Republican Party politicians.

In the first tweet, Uygur accused Trump of trying to instigate a coup d’état by repeatedly disputing the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Now, you’re openly calling for a coup. Anyone who supports this dictator wannabe is participating in a frontal attack on our democtracy [sic] and America itself,” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Uygur pointed out that Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million when he competed against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton four years ago. This November, the progressive commentator noted, he was decisively beaten by President-elect Joe Biden.

“People arguing that he should be President anyway OBVIOUSLY DON’T BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY. This time, Biden won electoral college too – and #MAGA still hates democracy,” he tweeted.

In a third Twitter post, Uygur said that conservative voters are “detached from reality” because they believe Trump has evidence of widespread voted fraud despite the fact that his lawyers have already lost dozens of lawsuits in battleground states across the nation.

And while those who vote for the GOP may be ignorant, Uygur suggested, GOP politicians are not. Yet they have embraced and supported Trump’s baseless claims about the 2020 election, which makes them “fascists,” Uygur argued.

“Republican voters are literally detached from reality & genuinely believe losing 56 court cases in a row means you have all of the evidence. But Republican politicians all know! It is objectively accurate to call them fascists now. They’re actively trying to tear down democracy.”

A recent Rasmussen Reports poll, as The Inquisitr reported, found that nearly half of Americans believe that Democrats stole the presidential election. In the same survey, 61 percent of Republicans said that it is “very likely” the contest was stolen from Trump.

Uygur has previously weighed in on Trump supporters’ refusal to acknowledge the fact that Biden will be inaugurated as president on January 20 next year. In a November tweet, he argued that the conservative voting base has been radicalized by Trump to the point of embracing bizarre conspiracy theories.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Per Forbes, according to a tally kept by Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias, Trump’s legal team has lost or withdrawn over 50 lawsuits. Some of them were laughed out of court, with judges pointing out that the lawyers have failed to provide any evidence of voter fraud.

The only legal win Trump’s lawyers have had so far was the one in Pennsylvania, where some mail-in ballots allegedly missed proof of identification.