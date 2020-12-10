Valeria Orsini Flaunts Killer Curves In Two Scanty Ensembles

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini sent fans around the world into a frenzy on Thursday, December 10, when she shared some sizzling footage of herself in two sexy ensembles.

The 30-year-old model, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican heritage, was seemingly recorded in her room for the video, which was paired to a song called “Do It” by sister-duo Chloe X Halle. She situated herself in the center of the frame and switched between several eye-catching movements.

In the beginning of the clip, she walked up to the camera while adjusting her locks. She swung her hips playfully and put on a gray pullover. She then changed clothes and cocked one hip to place emphasis on her curves. Toward the end of the reel, she began exiting the room before stopping at the doorway to strike a sexy pose.

Throughout the clip, she smiled widely and stared directly into the camera’s lens, giving off an engaged, happy vibe.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was flipped to the right and styled in gorgeous mermaid waves that fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her nails short with a vibrant white polish that popped against her tanned skin.

The model’s busty assets were on show in the first ensemble, which comprised a plunging white sheer-lace camisole that drew the eye to her bosom, and a pair of formfitting gray sweatpants that flaunted her pert booty. She added a gray pullover to this look. The second outfit consisted of a scanty brown tank top and a pair of skintight jeans that again highlighted her curvaceous physique.

She accessorized both looks with a small pair of earrings.

In the post’s caption, she asked her followers if should stay indoors or head outside for lunch.

The sizzling video quickly garnered a large amount of support from social media users, amassing more than 11,000 likes and 78,000 plays since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, more than 294 fans relayed their admiration for Valeria, her attire, and her good looks in the comments section.

“Honestly, you are so beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“Looking very beautiful, cute, hot and sexy with that lovely full smile of yours. Lovely lady Valeria, love the video,” a second fan added.

“You have a gorgeous body,” a third admirer commented.

“Very fashionable,” a fourth individual proclaimed, following their kind words with a string of praising-hand emoji.

Valeria has teased fans with smoking-hot content on numerous occasions this week. She shared some breathtaking images just earlier today in which she rocked a tiny beige crop top and hip-hugging matching bottoms. That post has received more than 17,000 likes so far.