Bru Luccas Sizzles In Yellow Crocheted Bikini That Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination

Bru Luccas tantalized her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Thursday, December 10, with a sweltering new post that is bound to send temperatures soaring. The Brazilian stunner and influencer took to the photo-sharing platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself sporting a barely there bikini that put her hourglass shape fully on show.

Luccas sizzled in a bright orange crocheted two-piece bathing suit that made her tan complexion stand out. The top featured two large daisy flowers, one on either cup. The triangles were super small and showed off quite a bit of sideboob and plenty of cleavage. They were kept in place by two very thin strings that tied behind her neck and another set that went around her back.

Luccas teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that were just as skimpy. They also included the same white flower on the front and thin strings that tied into bows on her sides. According to the tag, her suit was from Andi Bagus.

The first photo captured Luccas leaning against a blank wall. She pressed her booty against it and lifted up one knee as she smiled widely at a point in the distance. For the second, she sat on the same low wall while shooting a fierce glance at the camera. As revealed by the geotag, she was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Luccas wore her brunette hair pulled back in a casual style. With tags, she credited photographer Ernesto Lopez for the shoot and Dr. Drew Addy for her smile.

The post proved to be a success with her many fans. It has garnered more than 76,800 likes and upwards of 385 comments within the first two hours of being published. They used the occasion to praise Luccas’s body and beauty, showering her with compliments in different languages.

“You are spectacular and a very pretty brunette, you look like a Queen,” one of her fans chimed in.

“I wish I were a bee to land on that flower!” replied another user.

“You are a different kind of beauty, I love you,” a third admirer gushed.

“You look insanely beautiful like always,” added a fourth user.

Luccas is well known among her audience for sharing swimsuit photos. Earlier this week, she posted another image that saw her hanging out on a beach while dressed in a seashell number that did her body nothing but favors, as The Inquisitr has written. The tip had two large white shell over her breasts and small gold beads creating the bodice around it. The bottoms were made almost entirely of the same beads, with small cowrie shells on the waistband.