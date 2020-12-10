Tammy Hembrow Unbuttons Her Jeans To Show Off Cherry Red Lace Lingerie In Sexy Selfies

Tammy Hembrow put on a sexy show for her 11.8 million Instagram followers today when she steamed up her page with a set of skin-baring selfies. The double-pic update hit her page just moments ago but has already been showered with love by her adoring fans.

The Aussie hottie looked flawless as she showed off her gym-honed physique in a set of cherry red lingerie from Lounge Underwear that popped against her deep tan. The ensemble included a scanty lace bralette with tiny cups and a plunging scoop neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. It also had thin straps that provided a look at her toned arms and shoulders.

On her lower half, the 26-year-old wore a pair of light wash jeans that clung tightly to her lower half, accentuating her toned thighs and curves. She upped the ante of her look but unbuttoning the pants and rolling them down her waist, revealing the matching thong panties that she wore underneath. The undergarment was made of a semi-sheer material that covered up only what was necessary, teasing a peek at her curvy hips. It also featured a thick waistband with a flirty scalloped hem that sat high up on her midsection, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs.

She showed off the lingerie look in her bathroom, where a large mirror allowed her to capture her reflection. She stood with her hips angled slightly to the side in the first shot and gazed intently at the screen of her cell phone while parting her plump lips in a sensual manner. For the second shot, Tammy moved a bit closer to the glass and tilted her head forward, causing her platinum locks to spill messily over her shoulder as she wore a sultry expression across her face.

The model also sported a set of dainty earrings, as well as a nose ring and diamond dermal to give her barely there ensemble a few pops of bling.

It wasn’t long before Tammy’s adoring fans began showering the sizzling duo of snaps with love. The post has amassed more than 100,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“What a beauty,” one person wrote.

“Red is definitely your color,” declared another fan.

“Looking better than ever…wow,” a third follower remarked.

“Ur unreal,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Tammy has been giving her Instagram followers plenty to swoon over lately. Earlier this week, the star sent temperatures soaring when she showcased her bombshell physique in a strappy pink monokini with a dainty butterfly charm. That look proved popular as well, racking up nearly 215,000 likes and 1,037 comments to date.