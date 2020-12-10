WWE’s Peyton Royce Shows Plenty Of Sideboob & Rocks Skintight Pants In Latest Upload

Peyton Royce took to Instagram on Thursday, December 10, and gave her 1.7 million fans some insight into her workout routine. The WWE superstar also tantalized her admirers with a cleavage-baring display.

In the clip, Royce sat at a pulldown machine with her back to the camera. She showed off her strength while performing successive pulldowns and keeping her back in a perfectly straight position throughout the routine.

The WWE beauty wore a tiny red sports bra that accentuated her back and arm muscles. The outfit was very revealing at the side, however, as the camera captured a significant amount of sideboob when the camera moved around to film her from a different position.

The bottom half of her outfit was a pair of blue tights and white sneakers. The tights showed off the wrestler’s athletic legs, which have also benefited from the amount of time she puts into her workouts. She topped off the ensemble with some white sneakers on her feet.

In the accompanying caption, Royce shared some words of inspiration and promoted health and fitness. According to the Australian wrestler, she isn’t getting any younger, which means she needs to work extra hard to stay in shape and burn off calories.

She also revealed that she can’t control her ageing process and needs to do what feels right for her. However, most of her fans would attest that whatever Royce is doing is more than working as she’s in phenomenal shape.

Royce’s admirers responded positively and passionately to the video. As of this writing, it has received more than 84,000 views and gained over 30,000 likes. It was clear that her fans enjoyed the clip and the sentiment behind it, as some of them even took a moment to send her an enthusiastic message.

“As a big fan of yours, I can tell you that there is no better person to be inspired by than Peyton Royce, so you’ve picked the right person to motivate yourself,” gushed one Instagrammer in support of the Monday Night Raw star.

Royce’s husband, Shawn Spears, also made an appearance on Instagram. The AEW hotshot endorsed his wife with love-eyed face and muscle emojis.

Chelsea Green, another WWE superstar who’s renowned for having a perfect athletic physique in her own right, clapped for her colleague via her own Instagram account.

Royce is currently competing on the Monday Night Raw brand and has been involved in a storyline with Lacey Evans in recent weeks.