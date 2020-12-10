Demi Rose Presents Her Bodacious Curves & Considerable Cleavage In Bold, Black Bodysuit

Runway star and social media sensation Demi Rose continues to reign as Instagram’s resident curve queen, updating her timeline with sultry snapshots almost daily. On Thursday afternoon, the 25-year-old raised temperatures on the platform once again by teasing her 15.3 million followers with another steamy shot that put all the emphasis on her bodacious shape.

In the uploaded photo, Demi completely owned the frame in a bold, black bodysuit that matched the hue of her shadowy mane. The form-fitting garment covered the majority of her arms and torso, but was left partially unzipped down the front, which allowed for a substantial showing of her considerable cleavage. Moreover, the sheer tightness of the one-piece swim set amplified her famously sinuous shape to the nth degree.

The Birmingham, England product captioned her update with a prompting for her fans to check out her PrettyLittleThing collection. Regardless of whether or not they had bought into her pitch, though, they clearly approved of the way in which her body filled out its offerings.

Within an hour of the sexy snap’s appearance on her popular feed, it had racked up an incredible 125,000 likes. Meanwhile, the comments section was smashed with nearly 1,000 replies from her enamored admirers.

“Woooaaawwww you’re beautiful,” raved one commenter. “I love you Demi Rose.”

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” proclaimed a second supporter.

“@demirose what effing exercises do you do for hips like that??!!” wondered a third follower.

“Congrats babe!!” wrote fellow model Abigail Ratchford. “Can’t wait to get some of these amazing pieces!!”

The medium-wide shot found Demi piercing the camera’s lens with her dark eyes and smoldering expression. As she did do so, she parted her pouty, pink lips in a particularly suggestive manner. Meanwhile, she held both of her hands to her shoulder-length, raven-colored locks.

Her long-sleeved one-piece completely covered her shoulder and arms in the photo, as well as her toned midsection and most of her bustline. However, her cleavage was on full display center-frame.

While the garment perfectly traced the shapely outline of her upper body, Demi’s thick hips, rumbling thighs and famously plump posterior were largely left bare in the shot. However, the showing of skin played second fiddle to the dramatic nature of her sharp curves.

The hip-hop muse and influencer further enhanced the overall presentation with what appeared to be thigh-high boots.

One day before breaking out her black bodysuit for her latest offering, Demi had already elevated her profile’s sizzle factor with a multi-pic post that showed her wearing the same suit in addition to skintight velour loungewear. As ever, it showcased her curvy derrière and ample cleavage to great effect.