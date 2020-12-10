Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Fit Body In Booty-Enhancing Leggings

Yaslen Clemente stunned many of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 9, with her most recent post. The Latina beauty and fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a hot new photo that showed her in a pair of skintight leggings that highlighted her impressive booty.

Clemente was up against a wall with large letters painted in black and white. According to the tag, she was at Paradise Gym in Miami, Florida.

She had her back turned towards the camera, which emphasized her shapely legs and large booty. Clemente lifted her left knee high off the floor and arched her back, further drawing attention to her derriere. She turned her head to face the photographer, looking at the viewer with soft eyes and lips pressed together.

Clemente had on a pair of dark gray workout pants that included a deep seam line right on the back, helping to enhance her tight glutes. On her torso, she had on a sports bra in a lighter shade of gray.

Clemente paired the photo with a motivating message, noting that you won’t get the behind of your dreams “by sitting on it.” She also used the space to promote her fitness services, urging her followers to click on the link in her bio to purchase her eight-week program, which includes diet and exercises.

The interactions garnered by the picture indicate that it was well received by her followers. In under a day, it has been liked more than 35,400 likes and attracted upwards of 250 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to praise Clemente’s killer physique and to express their overall admiration for her.

“Gorgeous and fine as ever!! I love your look a lot,” one user wrote.

“Perfect in everything you do Yaslen. Beautiful and so talented,” replied another fan.

“Oh I thought you meant I won’t get the booty! [two ROFL emoji] Sorry couldn’t help that one,” a third one joked.

“It would be great if you could rent it. God what am I saying,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Clemente has attracted millions to her Instagram page thanks to her fitness content, most of which focuses on her fit body and journey. As The Inquisitr has noted, she shared a video earlier this week that captured her rocking underwear in front of a full-length mirror. She struck a series of different poses to showcase different angles of her figure. She wore a black bra with front straps that highlighted her cleavage. On her lower body, she rocked thong panties.